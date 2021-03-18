Drake enters the tournament having won six of its last eight games, most recently losing to Loyola-Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game. The Bulldogs return leading scorer ShanQuan Hemphill, who’s missed nine games after breaking his foot.

Meanwhile, Wichita State has won eight of its last nine games dating back to January. Tyson Etienne has been the Shockers’ offensive rock, averaging 17 points per game on 37.9% shooting.

Here’s how you can watch Drake and Wichita State play in the NCAA Tournament Thursday.

Wichita State vs Drake Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 18

Game Time: 6:27 pm, TBS

Venue Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: TBS/WatchOnline

Drake Bulldogs Lines update

Drake’s a wee bit of an unknown schedule-wise – it beat Kansas State, but it didn’t do anything that amazing – with a defense and a style that fits the Shocker system

Fans of the Shockers might be feeling a bit of deja vu looking at the bracket. When Wichita State snagged one of the final four at-large bids in 2016, it dismantled fellow 11-seed Vanderbilt and No. 6 Arizona before bowing out against No. 3 Miami in the second round. This time, the Shockers are hoping to knock off Drake for the right to get a shot at upsetting another Pac-12 team.

Wichita State Shockers Lines Update

The schedule might not have been anything great, but there weren’t any real problems except against Loyola, the star of the Missouri Valley.

There are a whole of of steals, it’s a great rebounding team, and it’s not going to beat itself. No, this isn’t quite the three point team Wichita State is, but it’s great inside and out hitting 50% from the field on a regular basis. The Shockers only hit 50% once in a win at Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs average seven made threes per game this season. Letting the Bulldogs get comfortable inside the arc will be a mistake. Drake ranks in the top 30 nationally in 2-point field goal percentage, making 55.1 percent of those attempts.

Be stunned if this is crazy one way or another. These are two controlled, measured teams that will play the exact same game against each other. They’re both going to battle on the boards, they’ll both be defensively solid, and they’ll both push back whenever down – also be stunned if either side gets out to a massive lead.

Wichita State vs Drake Prediction, Line

Drake 67, Wichita State 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Drake -1.5 o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

