In Spurscast episode 601, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Stephen Anderson to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs in the last 4 games heading into All-Star break

Trade Chatter involving the Spurs’ veteran players

The bench depth Luka Samanic, Trey Lyles, and Keita Bates-Diop provided with multiple rotation players out

