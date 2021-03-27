In Spurscast episode 604, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics:Â

The Spurs in the last 5 gamesÂ

The team reaching a buyout agreement with LaMarcus Aldridge

San Antonio acquiring Marquese Chriss via trade

Cam Reynolds signing a 10-Day Contract

The Spursâ€™ struggles on offense

