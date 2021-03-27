In Spurscast episode 604, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss the following San Antonio Spurs topics:Â 

  • The Spurs in the last 5 gamesÂ 
  • The team reaching a buyout agreement with LaMarcus Aldridge
  • San Antonio acquiring Marquese Chriss via trade
  • Cam Reynolds signing a 10-Day Contract
  • The Spursâ€™ struggles on offense

