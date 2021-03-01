In Spurscast episode 600, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss: 

  • The Spurs in their return from quarantine vs the Thunder
  • Multiple players still out
  • LaMarcus Aldridge off the bench for one game
  • Luka Samanic and Tre Jones in their first NBA game after G-League bubble play

Download | Subscribe in Apple Podcasts | Subscribe in Overcast | Support the podcast

The post Spurscast: Spurs Return from Quarantine appeared first on Project Spurs.

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurscast: Spurs Return from Quarantine