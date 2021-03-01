In Spurscast episode 600, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon to discuss:
- The Spurs in their return from quarantine vs the Thunder
- Multiple players still out
- LaMarcus Aldridge off the bench for one game
- Luka Samanic and Tre Jones in their first NBA game after G-League bubble play
