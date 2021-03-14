In Spurscast episode 602, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics, including:

The Spurs in the last 2 games since returning from All-Star break

The Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge mutually agreeing to part ways

The Spurs’ early dominant record against the East

