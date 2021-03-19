In Spurscast episode 603, Spurscast host Paul Garcia is joined by Project Spurs social media contributor Mac Pena to discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs in the last 3 games

The latest on LaMarcus Aldridge’s departure from the team

A report about a possible DeMar DeRozan extension

The Spurs’ slow starts in games this season

