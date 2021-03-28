Sunday the San Antonio Spurs announced Marquese Chriss had been waived, and then according to Marc Stein of the New York Times and Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Spurs plan to sign unrestricted free agent Gorgui Dieng once he clears waivers.

Chriss Waived

The Spurs had just traded for Chriss Thursday from the Golden State Warriors and he was expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a leg injury. Chriss was going to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Dieng Signing Soon

Dieng was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies at 4 PM CT on Thursday March 26. A player has 48 hours to clear waivers and then once that time passes, they’re able to sign wherever they’d like.

So the Spurs could announce the Dieng signing later Sunday after 4 PM CT or by Monday possibly.

With Dieng, the Spurs’ roster will be full once again with 17 players. Cam Reynolds is on a 10-day contract and once the contract expires, the Spurs have three choices: a) re-sign Reynolds to another 10-day contract, b) re-sign Reynolds to a rest of the season contract, or c) leave the 17th roster spot open.

Dieng played in 22 games with the Grizzlies this season averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes. Dieng has shown the ability to stretch the floor by attempting 2.2 threes per game and knocking down 47.9% of them.

The post Spurs Waive Chriss, Will Reportedly Sign Gorgui Dieng appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Waive Chriss, Will Reportedly Sign Gorgui Dieng