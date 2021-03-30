SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs saw their struggles continue on Monday night as they continued their nine-game homestand with a 132-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center.

The loss is the fifth in the last six games for the Spurs, who are 1-4 on their nine game homestand.

Sacramento shot 50 percent from three-point range, scoring 54 of their 132 points from distance. The Kings took advantage of the Spurs’ turnovers, scoring 23 points off of them in the game.

“If a team shoots 50 percent in the NBA, you’re probably in a little bit of trouble, so you canâ€™t exacerbate that situation by giving up 23 points on turnovers, 20 points in transition,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said. “On Wednesday, our transition defense has to be better, we have got to handle the ball better.”

De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points to lead the way for Sacramento while Richaun Holmes had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who earned their fifth straight victory.

The Spurs got a solid first half from Dejounte Murray, scoring a career-high 21 points in the half. The Kings defense would lock in on him in the second half, allowing him to score just two points.

Big man Jakob Poeltl had 11 of his 17 points in the first quarter, while DeMar DeRozan added in 17 points of his own for the struggling Spurs squad.

Derrick White had 19 points, shooting 3-for-7 from deep.

“They definitely shot it well, but we kind of gave them a lot of good looks too,” White said after the game. “We got to be better defensively. Obviously, they were hot today, but weâ€™ve got to be better.”

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 23-21 on the season and will return to the court on Wednesday when they conclude the season series with the Kings at the AT&T Center with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

