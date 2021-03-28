SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 120-104 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night as they continued their nine game homestand.

The win is the first for San Antonio since a win in Cleveland on March 19. The win also saw Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich became theÂ fastest coach to reach 1,300 regular season wins in NBA history.

Chicago’s loss spoiled the debut of Nikola Vucevic, who was acquired by the Bulls in a trade with the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Vucevic hadÂ 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his first game in red and black. Zach Lavine added 18 points for Chicago, who lost their third straight.

Key Takeaways from the game:

Spreading the wealth

The Spurs came out with energy and aggressiveness from the opening tip on Saturday, which led them to building a 36-point lead. Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17 for San Antonio to snap their skid.

San Antonio nearly gave their fans a heart attack after Chicago rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 31-24 in the period to cut the deficit within ten. Popovich opted to bring DeRozan back into the game to close things out.

“They did a great job hanging in and never dying,” Popovich said of the Bulls’ effort.

Sharing is caring

Derrick White, DeRozan, and Dejounte Murray all finished the game with over seven assists in the game. Overall, the Spurs had 29 assists for the night.

“When we’re moving the ball, getting good looks, we’re a really good team,” White said. “Sharing it, looking for one another, driving for a teammate, stuff like that is always good for us.”

Poeltl runs with the Bulls

In two games against the Bulls this season, Jakob Poeltl scored a total of 40 points. Saturday saw him pour in 20 while shooting 8-for-9 from the field and pulling down nine rebounds.

When Chicago made their big run in the fourth quarter, the Bulls went to the Hack-a-Shaq tactic. Poeltl went 4-for-10 from the free throw line and his teammates wanted to reward his efforts.

“Sometimes he doesnâ€™t get the touches he deserves, so we got to start rewarding our big men when they do something great on the other end, make sure heâ€™s getting touches,” Murray said.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 23-20 on the season and will return to the court on Monday night to face the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. to continue their home-stand.

The post Spurs Rout Bulls At Home To Snap Losing Streak appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Rout Bulls At Home To Snap Losing Streak