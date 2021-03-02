Project Spurs’ Joe Garcia, John Diaz and Benjamin Bornstein talk about the week that was for San Antonio Spurs basketball in the latest episode of our new live streaming video show for Project Spurs called Spurs Rewind, which will be live every weekend on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Join the guys as they discuss the latest topics in San Antonio Spurs basketballl. Some of the topics include all-star snubs, including DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and much more.

Check our Facebook page for an update on when you can watch live next weekend and be sure to send in your questions to be answered on that show.

