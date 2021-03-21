The San Antonio Spurs concluded their East Coast road trip with a 120-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday night.

The loss brings the Spurs’ record on the East coast trip to 3-2 and an overall record of 12-7 on the road.

“We’re thrilled with the way we played, we just have to keep the consistency,” Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich said.

San Antonio got a solid night’s work from Lonnie Walker IV, who poured in a career-high 31 points, including 15 from three-point land. DeMar DeRozan added 22, while Rudy Gay came off the bench to score 15.

Keldon Johnson followed up a career night of his own the night before with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills both missed the game for rest purposes.

“He played a great game,” Popovich said of Walker’s game. “He made shots, he made good decisions.”

The Spurs lead by 14 points but Milwaukee went on a 15-0 run to take the lead in the second quarter. The Bucks outscored the Spurs 31-17 in the second period.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and a season-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks, who stayed red hot with their sixth straight win and wins in nine of their last 10 games. Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Jrue Holiday added 21.

PJ Tucker played in his first game for Milwaukee since he was acquired in a trade from the Houston Rockets. He finished the game with three rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 22-17 on the season and will return to the court on Monday when they open a nine-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

