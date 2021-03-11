The San Antonio Spurs returned from the All-Star break by falling to the Dallas Mavericks 115-104 at the AmericanAirline Center on Wednesday night.

The loss is the third in the last four games for the Spurs, who revealed LaMarcus Aldridge has agreed to mutually part ways with the team before the game. Devin Vassell was still out due to COVID protocol.

“We lost the game on the boards,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Porzingis was great tonight on the boards. I thought we did a good job on Doncic. Played hard, played well, but too many mental mistakes and a little bit uneven flow and uneven performances offensively, which we expected.”

San Antonio went scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the fourth quarter, allowing the Mavericks to pull away late. Luka Doncic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Mavericks while Kristaps Porzingis had 28 points and 14 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for San Antonio while Patty Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13 for the Spurs, who were outscored 21-1 on second chance points.

Derrick White returned and was clearly rusty, scoring just six points on 1-for-8 shooting while missing all four of his three-point attempts.

UP NEXT:

The Spurs are now 18-15 on the season and will return to the court on Friday when they welcome the Orlando Magic to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.

