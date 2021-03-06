Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 6, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Daytona is easily one of the most anticipated races of the Supercross season and we’re always eager to see who will come out on top after racing on the Frankenstein Motocross/Supercross track. Watch AMA Online

Title Defense

Not since Ryan Dungey in 2017 has a champion repeated in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX class, and last year’s winner, Eli Tomac of the Kawasaki team, looks to get it done. Tomac is no stranger to repeating, having defended his AMA Pro Motocross series championship back in 2018 in the 450cc class.

p class=”intro”>The Daytona Supercross track features outdoor motocross elements such as long straightaways, huge sand sections, massive wall jumps, and considerably longer lap time.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

Streaming 2021 AMA Supercross Round 9 in Daytona Online?

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available here for free

TV coverage of Round 9 will be shown at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App free online

Webb and Roczen (who swept three rounds in Indianapolis) have won the past six races after Justin Barcia and defending series champion Eli Tomac opened the season with victories.

After notching back-to-back victories for the third time in his career, Webb, the 2019 champion, is trying to win three in a row for the first time.

Roczen, who is seeking his first title, has eight consecutive top fives, one short of tying his 450 record that he set in the 2019 season.

The Daytona Supercross in 1974 is considered the first points race in series history, and the 48th running of the historic event Saturday will mark the 700th round of Supercross 450 class racing. Tomac has won four of the past five rounds at Daytona (’16-17, ’19-20), leaving him one behind all-time winner Ricky Carmichael.

Daytona will mark the second round of the 250 West season. Justin Cooper won the opener in Orlando and has top 10 finishes in all 20 career starts in 250.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, January 16 Houston NBCSN 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, January 19 Houston NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, January 23 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, January 30 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Sunday, January 31 Indianapolis NBC** 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, February 2 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. ET Saturday, February 6 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. ET Saturday, February 13 Orlando NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 20 Orlando NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 6 Daytona NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

