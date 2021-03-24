The San Antonio Spurs are back in action tonight looking to get back into the win column after a two-game skid against the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets. It won’t get any easier though as they begin a back-to-back at home against former Spur Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs are currently hanging onto seventh place in the Western Conference with a 22-18 record, and they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are just one-half game away from the eighth-place Dallas Mavericks, so a loss tonight could lead to a move in the standings.

The Clippers are third in the West with a 28-16 record. They won their last two games, but are also .500 in their last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Streaming info



Date: 3/24/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: Rudy Gay, Keita Bates-Diop, Lonnie Walker IV (Out).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka (Out).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Derrick White

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

Although LaMarcus Aldridge is not with the team and on the verge of a buyout, and several players have been mentioned in rumors, things don’t always appear as they seem. While the Spurs have had their share of struggles, the core of the team seems as strong as ever, and players like reserve veteran point guard Patty Mills, feel like that chemistry will soon translate onto the hardwood.

“Once we can really string a full 48 minutes together, I think we are going to be really, really tough,” Mills said. “We are on the doorstep of us playing the right way and the way we want.”

Both of their recent losses have been winnable games. Against the Charlotte Hornets, they lost in the final few minutes when they left three-point shooters open on the perimeter.

DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White paced the Spurs with 28 and 21 points apiece, Mills and Rudy Gay provided additional scoring off the bench and Dejounte Murray, while he didn’t light up the scoreboard, seemed to have a nice all-around game. Without Aldridge though, the Spurs really need an additional scoring punch from one of their young players, and better defensive rotations could’ve also come in handy.

There are still some things that need to be figured out, but the Spurs made a late run last season and they are hoping to put all the pieces again this season.

Clippers Projected Starting 5

PG: Reggie Jackson

SG: Paul George

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Ivica Zubac

Clippers Analysis

The Clippers will be looking to avenge their loss to the Spurs earlier this season tonight. Unlike the Spurs, the Clippers outclassed the Hornets by way of a 125-98 win. On Monday, they got their second straight win 119-110 over the Atlanta Hawks, overcoming a 20-point deficit with the Hawks catching fire in the second quarter.

Luke Kennard played a big role off the bench with 20 points and seven rebounds in just 18 minutes. He scored 13 of his 20 in the third quarter to bring the Clippers back and hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to close the quarter.

“When that deep shot went in from half court, I said, ‘Shoot, you know what? Let’s just keep this momentum going,’” Kennard said. “A 20-point (deficit) seems like a lot, but we just chipped away.”

The Spurs have struggled to defend on the perimeter so they may look to get Kennard involved again tonight, but their bread and butter is obviously Kawhi Leonard, who had 25 points and seven rebounds. The Clippers had a total of five players in double figures, especially important on a night Paul George struggled and Reggie Jackson did not provide much offense.

San Antonio Spurs and Clippers DFS PicksÂ

After struggling against the Hawks, Paul George will be looking to shake that off against the Spurs tonight and he has good value coming off that game. He is projected for 43.6 points and an $8.2k salary.

While the Spurs’ best fantasy player is likely DeMar DeRozan, he will probably draw DeMar DeRozan, so I’m going with Murray here. He is projected to finish with 36.1 fantasy points and has a salary of just $7.2k.

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting

Spurs Spread: +6

Spurs Moneyline: +210

Clippers Spread: -6

Clippers Moneyline: -250

Over/Under Points Total: 222 points

The Clippers are six-point favorites to win tonight on the road. The Spurs are 21-4-9 against the spread whereas the Clippers are 22-11-10.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.ï¿¿

