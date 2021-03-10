The San Antonio Spurs are back in action tonight in their first game back after a truncated All-Star break. They’ll be on the road in Dallas as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs are currently in 7th place in the Western Conference with an 18-14 record. They lost their last game entering the break and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They have fared well on the road this season with a 9-4 record.

The Mavericks are one spot below the Spurs in the West with an 18-16 record. The Mavs, however, went into the all-star break on a three-game winning streak and they are also 8-2 in their last 10 games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Streaming info



Date: 3/10/21

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Arena: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Channel: Fox Sports Southwest

Live Streaming: SilverandBlack.TV, Fubo, Hulu+, Fox Sports Go

Injury Report

Spurs: Devin Vassell (Out).

Mavs: Tyrell Terry (Out).

Spurs Projected Starting 5

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: Keldon Johnson

PF: DeMar DeRozan

C: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs Analysis

While the Spurs would have loved to have finished off the first half of the season on a higher note, they’ve also been dealt a rough hand with a number of injuries and players sidelined.

“It finally caught up to us — the injuries and the COVID in this first half of this season,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said recently. “I think these guys have done a tremendous job. I’m really proud of them.

“We’re hopeful we can get everybody back so we can be a little bit deeper, a little fresher.”

With only Devin Vassell on the injury report and Quinndary Weatherspoon out due to G-League assignment, tonight’s game will give a glimpse at what an almost completely healthy Spurs squad looks like. The added depth will be great for Popovich and the coaching staff, but it could also lead to some time transitioning to different roles and minutes than players are used to.

With Luka Doncic playing tonight, they’ll need to come together, especially defensively, rather quickly.

Mavs Projected Starting 5

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Josh Richardson

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Kristaps Porzingis

C: Maxi Kleber

Mavs Analysis

Dallas seems to have turned things around after they had a six-game skid before their recent run of wins.

“We’ve done a lot of good things the last three weeks, which we had to do given all the other circumstances,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “There’s a long way to go. And then when we pick up out of the break, it’s going to be even busier than it was in the first half.”

With Doncic resting in the final game before the all-star break, Tim Hardaway Jr. came up big off the bench with 19 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

If the Spurs continue utilizing their smaller matchup, look for the Mavs to capitalize inside with either Porzingis or Maxi Kleber in a mismatch.

San Antonio Spurs and Mavericks DFS Picks

DeMar DeRozan seems to have a chip on his shoulder and something to prove after he was snubbed from the All-Star game and was not named as an injury replacement either. At an $8.6k salary on FanDuel, he’s projected for 35.8 fantasy points.

For the Mavs, it’s hard to go in any other direction aside from Luka Doncic. He has an $11k salary and is projected for 46.6 points, which is not at all far-fetched considering all the categories he’ll be contributing to on your team.

Spurs vs. Mavs Betting

Spurs Spread: +4

Spurs Moneyline: +160

Mavs Spread: -4

Mavs Moneyline: -180

Over/Under Points Total: 226 points

The Mavericks are four-point favorites to win tonight on their home court. The Spurs are 17-3-9 against the spread whereas the Mavericks are 14-7-11.

For more game coverage, follow our live updates on Twitter tonight at @projectspurs.

The post San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks 3/19/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks 3/19/21: Lineups, Live Stream, Preview, Betting Odds