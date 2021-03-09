This week’s San Antonio Spurs prospect watch includes UNC big man Day’Ron Sharpe. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound freshman has gone under the radar a bit since the Tar Heels have struggled this year. However, they are still an excellent rebounding team (as per usual) and part of that is because of the play from Sharpe. He’s playing just a shade under 20 minutes per game so his stats may not be completely reflective of what he can do.

He’s a strong player, defender, and rebounder. He has some shortcomings when it comes to his shooting, and that’s despite his free throw form looking pretty decent. Sharpe has an NBA-ready body and is a good enough athlete that someone is likely to take a flyer on near the end of the lottery. Here are his stats through 25 games.

Stats

9.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 0.9 BPG, 1.3 APG

51.3 FG%, 52.7 FT%

25.8 PER, 105.1 ORtg, 91.3 DRtg

Sharpe projects to really only play at center in the NBA. However, he is pretty quick for a player his size and can guard on the perimeter for short bursts. He moves his feet well and alters shots more often than he blocks them. While he is pretty athletic, he is not explosive, which would explain his relatively low blocking numbers.

While Sharpe is not a shooter by any stretch of the imagination, he is still an excellent piece to have on your offense. He is a good high post passer and a willing one out of the low post. He gobbles up offensive rebounds and is a huge load to handle in the post. He is great about passing out and re-establishing himself deeper in the paint to get easy shots.

Soft touch is one of Sharpe’s calling cards as well as his intelligence on both ends of the floor. His bevy of post moves, his baby hook, and his decision-making are what set him apart from some of the other bigs in this draft.

He is trending toward the lottery, but is likely just outside of it as things stand right now. If the Spurs make the playoffs, he could be available to them at their pick.

