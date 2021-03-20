2021 NCAA Tournament, the Villanova Wildcats are in somewhat unfamiliar surroundings. They are a No. 5 seed for the first time in program history.

2021 NCAA tournament campaign against the #12 Winthrop Eagles (23-1) out of the Big South Conference this Friday night. The game will mark Villanova’s first NCAA tournament game since being bounced by the Purdue Boilermakers in the Second Round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Villanova vs Winthrop Game Info

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:57 pm ET

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TNT (Watch Live)

On offense, the Eagles like to push the pace. Winthrop has the 11th fastest tempo in the country (Villanova is 320th) and the 8th shortest possession length on offense – blink and you’ll miss it. They play a click slower than St. John’s – a team that Villanova was able to control handily the second time around.

Winthrop is led by Big South Player of the Year (some conferences select just one) 6’7 senior guard Chandler Vaudrin, who is averaging just over 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

Vaudrin, a former D-2 transfer, is shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range. Vaudrin has the 9th highest assist rate in the country – no doubt due to the fact that three of his teammates drop in over ten points a game. In terms of “takeover” power, something every high seed worries about, Vaudrin has hit 20 points just once this season – against #179 Presbyterian.

Vaudrin is buttressed by 6’9 sophomore forward D. J. Burns, who is coming off an 11-12, 21 minute, 22 point performance in the Big South Tournament Championship against the hapless Campbell Fighting Camels; and 6’3 senior guard Charles Falden, who is shooting over 36% from three this year including 5-7 from deep in the Big South Tournament Semi-Final against Longwood.

Winthrop arrived at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a trendy upset pick and will have its chance to knock off mighty Villanova on Friday night.

The Eagles, seeded 12th in the South region, are scheduled to face the No. 5-seed Wildcats at 9:57 p.m. ET March 19 on TNT. For fans that don’t have a cable subscription, two streaming services carry the channel. Check worlds basketball fans click HERE to watch online

This Winthrop team has the defensive mettle and the toughness on the glass to be a massive problem if the Villanova threes aren’t falling.

If it goes 2-for-27 from the outside like it did against Butler, it will lose.

Winthrop might have beaten UNC Greensboro – a 13 seed playing Florida State – but it didn’t deal with a who’s who of talented teams. As good as it was, it have a hard time not turning the ball over, there’s not enough of an inside presence or blocks, and this isn’t a good shooting team on the fee throw line.

The Eagles attack the glass relentlessly, coming up with double-digit offensive boards getting off the bus and creating a whole lot of second chance opportunities for an offense that scores 80 on a regular basis.

They’re active on the inside, okay from three, and fantastic on the move after forcing a whole lot of turnovers.

The post No. 5 Villanova vs Winthrop live streams: NCAA Tournament game previews (3-19-21) first Round Clash appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: No. 5 Villanova vs Winthrop live streams: NCAA Tournament game previews (3-19-21) first Round Clash