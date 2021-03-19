The NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships 2021 will begin Thursday at Saint Louis’ Enterprise Center. The NCAA Wrestling on Mar 18, 2021 and runs until Mar 20, 2021. The tournament is being broadcast on ESPN’s network and ESPNU. watch NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021 Live.

The way to the highest point of the platform is hard for any grappler in the NCAA competition, yet, for Mekhi Lewis, that street has been especially difficult this year. After harming his shoulder prior in the season in the Virginia Tech-Pitt double, the 2019 NCAA champion Lewis therapeutically relinquished out of the ACC competition and required a special case to get at spot at the public competition.

Penn State sent nine representatives to compete in the event, which will begin to air on ESPNU at 11 a.m. ET March 19. For Saturday’s championship rounds, the broadcast will shift over to ESPN2.

NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021 Information

When: Thursday, March 18 to Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Where: Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPNU

NCAA Wrestling Championships Fight Preview

They have 23 national championships, second only to Oklahoma State, and at one point under Gable won nine in a row during the 1970s and ’80s. Gable retired after the 1997 season and Jim Zalesky led the Hawkeyes to three more national championships.

They lead the national championships field with four No. 1 seeds, all of whom are coming off an individual conference title: 125-pounder Spencer Lee, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 165-pounder Alex Marinelli and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer. No other squad has more than one top seed

The Hawkeyes haven’t won a team national title since 2010. The Penn State Nittany Lions have won eight of the nine championships doled out since then; the pandemic dashed the 2020 tournament.

The 6-0 Nittany Lions are one of two squads with a top seed and a pair of No. 2s this time around: Aaron Brooks tops the 184-pound division, and 133-pounder Roman Bravo-Young and 141-pounder Nick Lee are each second in their class.

Watch NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021 Live Stream

Thursday and Friday will feature tournament action broadcast on ESPNU and ESPN2 through the semifinals and will continue with the medal rounds broadcast on ESPN2 and the championship finals broadcast in prime time on ESPN on the final day, Friday, March 20.

NCAA Wrestling Championships Schedule

Quarterfinal matches (Friday at 11 a.m. ET, Fri at 3 p.m. ET) will be on ESPNU

Quarterfinals

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. No. 9 Devin Schroder (Purdue)

125: No. 5 Brody Teske (Northern Iowa) vs. No. 4 Drew Hildebrandt (Central Michigan)

133: No. 4 Austin DeSanto (Iowa) vs. No. 5 Micky Phillipi (Pittsburgh)

141: No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) vs. No. 9 Dresden Simon (Central Michigan)

149: No. 12 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. No. 4 Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State)

157: No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State) vs. No. 6 Brayton Lee (Minnesota)

Semifinal matches (Friday at 8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2

133: No. 14 Zach Price (South Dakota St.) vs Paul Bianchi (Little Rock)

141: No. 7 Ian Parker (Iowa State) vs. No. 8 Chad Red (Nebraska)

149: No. 14 Michael Blockhus (Minnesta) vs. No. 13 Mitch Moore (Oklahoma)

149: Triston Lara (Northern Iowa) vs. No. 8 Jaden Abas (Stanford)

157: No. 5 Kaleb Young (Iowa) vs. Benjamin Barton (Campbell)

157: Cade DeVos (South Dakota St.) vs. Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)

Medal-round matches (Saturday at 11 a.m. ET) will be on ESPN2

National championship matches (Saturday at 7 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN

