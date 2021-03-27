ESPN brings fans the 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament, looking to crown a champion once again.

The madness of college basketball may be consuming March, but thereâ€™s another â€œsweetâ€� group 16 college teams chasing a title of their own this weekend on the ice for the 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship. Watch Live Stream here

The puck drops on Friday, March 26 as the NCAAâ€™s best menâ€™s hockey teams begin the regional round of the single-elimination tournament for the title. This yearâ€™s hosts for the regional stage of the tournament are Bridgeport, CT; Fargo, ND; Loveland, CO and Albany, NY, the latter two of which were slated to be regional hosts in last yearâ€™s tournament before it was cancelled.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, with coverage rotating between ESPN3, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews, before taking over ESPNâ€™s primary channel for the National Championship on April 10. All games will be streamed on WatchESPN as well.

2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship Schedule

Saturday, March 27

Albany Regional

1pm ET on ESPNews:Â Boston College vs Notre Dame Live Stream (watch online)

6:30pm ET: St. Cloud StateÂ vs Boston University Live Stream (watch online)

Loveland Regional

4pm ET on ESPN3: Minnesota State vs Quinnipiac Live Stream (watch online)

9pm ET on ESPNU: Minnesota vs Omaha Live Stream (watch online)

Sunday, March 28

5:30pm ET on ESPN2: Albany Regional Championship

8pm ET on ESPN2: Loveland Regional Championship

Across three days, March 26-28, each location hosts four schools, seeded one through four, with the top seed facing the fourth seed, and the second seed facing the third. The winners of those matches will then play in their respective regional championship game for a shot at the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, PA in April. The top seeds in this yearâ€™s tournament are North Dakota (1st overall), Boston College, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

How to Watch the 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNews are available with cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services such as YouTubeTV, Hulu LIVE, SlingTV Orange and FuboTV. WatchESPN is available to those with qualifying television and/or Internet providers, and allows users to stream to smart devices and game consoles.

NCAA ice hockey championship 2021 Preview according to Uscho

BEMIDJI STATE

Season record: 15-9-3 (8-5-1, 4th in WCHA)

Playoffs to this point: Beat Michigan Tech in two games in WCHA quarterfinals before losing to Lake Superior State 5-1 in WCHA semifinal game

Top players: junior forward Alex Ierullo (7-16-23); senior forward Brendan Harris (8-12-20); senior forward Ethan Somoza (13-5-18); freshman forward Lukas Sillinger (6-9-15); junior forward Owen Sillinger (9-5-14); sophomore defender Elias Rosen (4-10-14)

LAKE SUPERIOR STATE

Season record: 19-6-3 (9-5-0 2nd in WCHA)

Playoffs to this point: Won the WCHA tournament (defeated Alabama Huntsville in the quarterfinals, defeated Bemidji State in the semifinals, defeated Northern Michigan in the title game)

Top players: junior forward Ashton Calder (15-13-28), junior forward Pete Veillette (13-13-26), sophomore forward Louis Boudon (8-11-19), senior forward Hampus Eriksson (6-13-19), senior defenseman Will Reidell (6-11-17)

Top goalie: senior Mareks Mitens (13-5-0, 1.85 GAA, .912 save percentage)

MASSACHUSETTS

Season record: 16-5-4 (13-5-4 Hockey East, third)

Playoffs to this point: Defeated Northeastern 4-1, in Hockey East quarterfinals, defeated Providence 5-2, semifinals, defeated UMass Lowell 1-0 in championship game

Top players: Forward Bobby Trivigno (10-20-30), forward Oliver Chao (4-17-21), forward Carson Gicewicz (13-7-20), forward Josh Lopina (8-12-20), defenseman Matthew Kessel (9-11-20)

Top goalies: Filip Lindberg (7-1-4, 1.48 GAA, .940 SV%), Matt Murray (9-4-0, 2.01 GAA, .913 SV%)

Why they will advance to Pittsburgh: This might be one of the deepest teams in the NCAA field.

WISCONSIN

Season record: 20-9-1 (17-6-1-0 Big Ten, first)

Playoffs to this point: Beat Penn State in B1G semifinal, lost to Minnesota in the Big Ten championship game

Top players: Forwards Cole Caufield (28-21â€”49), Linus Weissbach (11-29â€”40), Dylan Holloway (11-23â€”24), Ty Pelton-Byce (12-17â€”29); defenseman Josh Ess (2-5â€”7)

Top goalies: Robbie Beydoun (11-7-0, 2.54 GAA, .922 SV%), Cameron Rowe (9-2-1, 2.02 GAA, .934 SV%)

