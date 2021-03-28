After a long wait and most wildly competitive MotoGP seasons ever the 2021 MotoGP season promises to be another unpredictable ride with an unmissable season opener at Losail, Qatar and all eyes will be fixed on the return of Marc Marquez. Donâ€™t miss a single lap with our guide to getting a MotoGP Qatar 2021 live stream.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is expected to miss the first two races of the season as he continues his recovery from a serious arm injury that kept him out of the majority of last yearâ€™s calendar.

Pecco on pole, Miller surging through and a quartet of Yamahas hungry for victory!

In his absence, the Spaniardâ€™s countryman Joan Mir stepped up to win a maiden world championship and the 23-year-old will be keen to get his title defence off to a flyer in the desert.

As ever, weâ€™ll be bringing you every minute of the action across race weekend exclusively live. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch the 2021 Qatar MotoGP on BT Sport.

2021 Qatar MotoGP â€“ Race times

Friday 26 March: Free Practice 1 & 2

10.45am â€“ Opening Day

Saturday 27 March: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying

10.15am â€“ Free Practice 3

2pm â€“ Qualifying

Sunday 28 March: Race Day

12.30pm â€“ Warm-ups

2.15pm â€“ Moto3 Race

4pm â€“ Moto2 Race

5.30pm â€“ MotoGP Race

7pm â€“ Chequered Flag

2021 Qatar MotoGP â€“ Where & When

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit, Lusail in Qatar.

The Grand Prix starts at 8pm AST local time. That makes it a 6pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and a 1pm ET / 10am PT flag for those in the US, and 6am NZDT on Sunday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Recommended Options for Qatar 2021 MotoGP on TV and live stream

Every MotoGP session â€“ from practice to qualifying to races â€“ will be shown live onÂ BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If youâ€™re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additionalÂ Â£15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start atÂ Â£39.99 per month.

If you donâ€™t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services includingÂ Sky, TalkTalkÂ andÂ Virgin.

You can also pick up a non-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass for just Â£25 per month, giving you a monthâ€™s worth of live streamed sport content without signing up to a lengthy contract.

Way to watch Qatar 2021 MotoGP highlights

Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2021 season.

Highlights are likely to be shown every Monday evening after a race weekend.

Here you will get free MotoGP races live streaming links for every Grand Prix before the start of every MotoGP session.

The UK fans can subscribe to BT Sport at £6 per month.

Racing fans in the UK can watch live coverage of the MotoGP on BT Sport 2. The BT Sport app and the official website is showing MotoGP live streaming on a desktop computer, mobile phones and a laptop.

The UK fans can also download the BT Sport app which is available for iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices to watch MotoGP live streaming HD. BBC does not have tv or streaming rights to stream the MotoGP live race in Europe.

Trans7 will have a live race in Indonesia and Fox sports in Australia. Sky Italia is the official broadcaster of MotoGP live in Italy while beIN SPORTS will have MotoGP live race in the USA and middle east countries.

Indian motorsports viewers can watch the race and MotoGP live stream on Sony Six channel.

The US racing viewers can catch MotoGP streaming on beIN Sports who holds the official broadcasting rights of MotoGP 2020. In Australia, there are a couple of options to watch the MotoGP streaming, Network Ten and Fox Sports provides he coverage through the paid subscription while 10 Bold is a free-to-air channel in Australia.

TV Channels Broadcasting MotoGP: In the United States, beIN Sports will have the live coverage of every Grand Prix plus Moto2 and Moto3 coverage on a delayed basis. The UK viewers can watch MotoGP live on BT Sports while ITV will broadcasting highlights of the MotoGP races.

MotoGP on TV â€“ 2021 race calendar

27th March â€“ Qatar

3rd April â€“ Doha

17th April â€“ Portugal

1st May â€“ Spain

15th May â€“ France

29th May â€“ Italy

5th June â€“ Catalunya

19th June â€“ Germany

26th June â€“ Netherlands

10th July â€“ Finland

14th August â€“ Austria

28th April â€“ Britain

11th September â€“ Aragon

18th September â€“ San Marino

2nd October â€“ Japan

9th October â€“ Thailand

23rd October â€“ Australia

30th October â€“ Malaysia

13th November â€“ Valencia

TBC â€“ Argentina

TBC â€“ USA