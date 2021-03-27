Minnesota battles Omaha in a College Hockey West Regional Semifinal Saturday (March 27, 2021) at 9 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will carry the game, but if you donâ€™t have cable you can watch it on HockeyTV, which is offering $9.99 to new subscribers for a full season pass games.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers nearly blew a four-goal lead against Michigan in the Big Ten title game but held on for the win.

At home with family or out with friends, itâ€™s hockey time in Omaha on Saturday! All @DJsDugout locations will have @OmahaHKYâ€™s NCAA West Regional game on TV. #EveryoneForOmaha | #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/eiSq4gwyeU — Omaha Mavericks (@omavs) March 26, 2021

<

p class=”article__paragraph article__paragraph–left”>The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you donâ€™t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Omaha Live online here.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, with coverage rotating between ESPN3, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews, before taking over ESPNâ€™s primary channel for the National Championship on April 10. All games will be streamed on WatchESPN as well.

Read more: NCAA ice hockey championship Live stream 2021 TV Schedule

Minnesota vs Omaha Game Preview

The Golden Gophers bested the Wisconsin Badgers 6-4 in the Big Ten Tournament title game on March 16 to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Gophers junior forward Blake McLaughlin scored 2 goals and added as many assists. Senior goaltender Jack LaFontaine came up with 46 stops.

â€œI couldnâ€™t be more proud of our guys,â€� Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said, according to the Detroit Lakes Tribune. â€œIâ€™m telling you, three games in three nights, they donâ€™t do that in the National Hockey League and you rarely do it in college hockey. We couldnâ€™t have played any better the entire weekend. We ran out of a little gas in the third and there were a couple mental mistakes, but overall I think we came in here and earned that championship.â€�

LaFontaine, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and the Richter Award, ranks second in the nation in save percentage (.936) and third in goals-against average (1.74).

Minnesota junior forward Sampo Rantaâ€™s 18 goals are tied for second in the country.

The Gophers are seeking their sixth national championship and first since 2003, when they claimed the second of consecutive titles.

â€œThis program, itâ€™s expected here,â€� Motzko said on Sunday, according to USCHO. â€œWe knew weâ€™d get back there. Weâ€™re there, really thatâ€™s really all that matters, weâ€™re there now and we earned our way in. Weâ€™re excited, we are excited to be there. None of our guys have been there. The senior class, they get to hang a banner and now they get to get in the NCAA tournament and all you hope is youâ€™re just playing your best when you get in that thing.â€�

The Mavericks bowed out of the NCHC playoffs in the first round, falling to the Denver Pioneers 5-4. Eight days later, they learned their season wasnâ€™t over yet with the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field. Theyâ€™ve reached the Frozen Four just once, in 2015, when they fell to the Providence Friars 4-1 in the semifinals.

The Omaha attack is led by junior forward Taylor Ward. Heâ€™s scored 11 times across 25 contests, tied for 32nd in the nation.

â€œLots of nervous energy, I think, all of last week leading up to (the regional first-round pairings being announced), where youâ€™re kind of on pins and needles a little bit, but the guys were excited,â€� Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said, per USCHO.

â€œYou could tell that this is a group that wants to play. This isnâ€™t a group that is just happy being a good team. They want to play the game, and those are the types of guys that we recruited here, and those are the types of guys you want playing.â€�

The post Minnesota vs Omaha Live Stream: West Regional Semifinal College Hockey Saturday’s game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Minnesota vs Omaha Live Stream: West Regional Semifinal College Hockey Saturday’s game