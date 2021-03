Minnesota battles Omaha in a College Hockey West Regional Semifinal Saturday (March 27, 2021) at 9 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will carry the game, but if you don’t have cable you can watch it on HockeyTV, which is offering $9.99 to new subscribers for a full season pass games.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers nearly blew a four-goal lead against Michigan in the Big Ten title game but held on for the win.

At home with family or out with friends, it’s hockey time in Omaha on Saturday! All @DJsDugout locations will have @OmahaHKY’s NCAA West Regional game on TV. #EveryoneForOmaha | #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/eiSq4gwyeU — Omaha Mavericks (@omavs) March 26, 2021

p class=”article__paragraph article__paragraph–left”>The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Omaha Live online here.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, with coverage rotating between ESPN3, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews, before taking over ESPN’s primary channel for the National Championship on April 10. All games will be streamed on WatchESPN as well.

Minnesota vs Omaha Game Preview

The Golden Gophers bested the Wisconsin Badgers 6-4 in the Big Ten Tournament title game on March 16 to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Gophers junior forward Blake McLaughlin scored 2 goals and added as many assists. Senior goaltender Jack LaFontaine came up with 46 stops.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys,� Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said, according to the Detroit Lakes Tribune. “I’m telling you, three games in three nights, they don’t do that in the National Hockey League and you rarely do it in college hockey. We couldn’t have played any better the entire weekend. We ran out of a little gas in the third and there were a couple mental mistakes, but overall I think we came in here and earned that championship.�

LaFontaine, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and the Richter Award, ranks second in the nation in save percentage (.936) and third in goals-against average (1.74).

Minnesota junior forward Sampo Ranta’s 18 goals are tied for second in the country.

The Gophers are seeking their sixth national championship and first since 2003, when they claimed the second of consecutive titles.

“This program, it’s expected here,� Motzko said on Sunday, according to USCHO. “We knew we’d get back there. We’re there, really that’s really all that matters, we’re there now and we earned our way in. We’re excited, we are excited to be there. None of our guys have been there. The senior class, they get to hang a banner and now they get to get in the NCAA tournament and all you hope is you’re just playing your best when you get in that thing.�

The Mavericks bowed out of the NCHC playoffs in the first round, falling to the Denver Pioneers 5-4. Eight days later, they learned their season wasn’t over yet with the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field. They’ve reached the Frozen Four just once, in 2015, when they fell to the Providence Friars 4-1 in the semifinals.

The Omaha attack is led by junior forward Taylor Ward. He’s scored 11 times across 25 contests, tied for 32nd in the nation.

“Lots of nervous energy, I think, all of last week leading up to (the regional first-round pairings being announced), where you’re kind of on pins and needles a little bit, but the guys were excited,� Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said, per USCHO.

“You could tell that this is a group that wants to play. This isn’t a group that is just happy being a good team. They want to play the game, and those are the types of guys that we recruited here, and those are the types of guys you want playing.�

