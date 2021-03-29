NCAA menâ€™s hockey tournament has begun and we have two games on the docket on Sunday, the second one being the No. 1 seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers facing the No. 2 seed Minnesota State Mavericks from Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. Start watching the games online

The winner will advance to the Semifinals of the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament. These games are always fun and you wonâ€™t want to miss these on Sunday, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

Minnesota vs. Minnesota State Viewing Info

When: Sunday, March 28

Sunday, March 28 Time: 8:30Â p.m. ET

8:30Â p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: HockeyTV

Minnesota advanced to tonightâ€™s game with a 7-2 win over Omaha. The Gophers grabbed an early 3-0 lead and never looked back. Minnesota State needed to work much harder and came back from a 3-1 deficit to score the tying goal with the goalie pulled late in the third period and then won the game in overtime on a goal by Ryan Sandelinâ€”UMD head coach Scott Sandelinâ€™s son. Not a bad 8ish hours or so for that family.

Minnesota State Mavericks vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Preview

Both teams feel the pressureâ€”for the Gophers itâ€™s living up to the #1 seed and trying to get to the Frozen Four from a non-Minnesota regional for the first time since 2003. For Minnesota State, the pressure is off somewhat as they won their first game finally and got that weight off of their shoulders. Now can they keep the momentum going and get to the programâ€™s first Frozen Four?

Minnesota got scoring from all over last night. Freshman Mason Nevers scored his first two goals as a Gopher in the win. Freshman Brock Faber ended up tying an NCAA Tournament record with five assists on the night. Ryan Johnson scored his first goal as a Gopher that was not a 190-foot empty net heave. Sampo Ranta got on the scoresheet once again as well too. If Minnesota can do that again tonight, it bodes well for the Gophers. But Minnesota would really like to get Sammy Walker or Blake McLaughlin on the points tally. When those two are clicking, the Gophers click as a team. Getting them in the action early and often should send Minnesota to Pittsburgh.

The Gophers will need to do it without senior Brannon McManus however. The forward suffered an upper body injury in a collision with an Omaha player midway through the second period last night and did not return to the game. After the game Gophers coach Bob Motzko said he would not be available for tonightâ€™s game. Nevers moved up to the third line and took most of McMannusâ€™ shifts in the third period, and that would seem to be the similar move tonight. Jonny Issacson who was the extra skater last night will move into the lineup on the fourth line, and they extra skater will most likely be defenseman Robby Stucker.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Score early. Minnesota came out quick last night and showed no sense of a flat start. That needs to happen again. The Mavericks will be pumped up off of the adrenaline of winning the programâ€™s first ever NCAA game. They will be buzzing early. If the Gophers can score quick, they can take away that momentum, and hopefully get into McKayâ€™s head. LaFontaine must be great. Jack had a few close calls yesterday including nearly passing the puck right to an Omaha player after playing it in the corner. Of the two goals he let in, one was one of the weaker goals he has given up all season. He has to be on his game tonight, especially if McKay is. Get the top line in action. Walker and McLaughlin can not disappear. They must be a factor and must get on the scoresheet. Play smart. Stay out of the box, donâ€™t try and get pretty and play your game. Minnesota State will be physicalâ€"but Omaha was too and Minnesota skated around them. It will not be as easy tonight, but the Gophers still should have a skill advantage.

