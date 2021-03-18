After being cancelled in 2020, college basketball’s biggest tournament makes its return to the screens of millions across the United States this week, all in pursuit of the 2021 National Championship title.

From odds favorites like Gonzaga and Baylor to Cinderella hopefuls such as Abilene Christian University and Appalachian State, 68 schools enter Thursday with a chance to win it all.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2021 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tips off Thursday, March 18 Full release: https://t.co/MHaKJf81id pic.twitter.com/MQyuHB527S — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 15, 2021

Looking for all the action? Here’s how you can watch all of the Madness games 2021 live online coverage and round by round bracket updates

March Madness 2021 Live TV schedule, dates and streams



Round Time, Dates TV channels Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS Watch Online First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19

and Saturday, March 20 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21

and Monday, March 22 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.

and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games) Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.

coverage start on Tuesday, March 30 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday) Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS

How to streams2021 the March Madness games online?



The NCAA basketball tournament will air exclusively on TNT, TBS, truTV and CBS, and on supported streaming services such as Hulu LIVE TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV. To keep up with all of the latest games and stories, click HERE for live updates and results from the action.

First Four Match Preview



The NCAA basketball tournament tips off on Thursday evening with the first four games, as eight schools will compete to earn their way into the official bracket of 64 teams that will contend for a national championship.

The main game of the night may be between UCLA and Michigan State, two power-five programs, as they battle for the 11th seed in the east region at 9:57pm EST on TBS. Before the Spartans and Bruins face off, there are three games earlier in the evening, rotating between truTV and TBS.

Below the March Madness 2021 First Four Games Sechedule:

GAME TIME (ET) TV Online Stream First Four

Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary’s live 5:10 p.m. truTV Watch Online Drake vs Wichita State live 6:27 p.m. TBS Watch Online Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State live 8:40 p.m. truTV Watch Online UCLA vs Michigan State live 9:57 p.m. TBS Watch Online

First Round Match Preview



The action really picks up in the tournament on Friday, March 19th, as the final field of contenders is set, and fans can buckle in for over 10 hours of games starting at 12:15pm EST on CBS between (7) Florida and (10) Virginia Tech in the south region.

Illinois and Baylor are the two top regional seeds in play on TBS and truTV respectively, and America’s darling school from 2018, Loyola Chicago will likely draw a good television audience on TBS. One of the best matchups of the day could be the 7:10pm EST contest between (8) North Carolina and (9) Wisconsin on CBS. The history of these two programs on their own will be a great draw for even the casual fan.

The first round of the tournament continues on Saturday, March 20th as the first weekend of the madness concludes, featuring some of the most recognizable programs in college athletics. Oregon, Texas, Gonzaga, Oklahoma, UConn, USC, Kansas and Alabama are just a few of the schools to highlight the day, as games continue on TNT, CBS, truTV and TBS.

With no tournament last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia is technically the reigning NCAA champion, and with a four seed in this year’s tournament, their contest with (13) Ohio University at 7:15pm EST, Saturday on truTV. It holds a lot of weight in the narrative of the tournament to determine whether there will be a repeat champion or not.

The first round of the NCAA basketball tournament will conclude with (7) Oregon playing (10) VCU at 9:57pm EST on TNT. All of the victors from the first weekend will move on to the second round, which will be played across next Sunday and the following Monday, March 21st and 22nd on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

