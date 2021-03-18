The 2021 NCAA Tournament, the single-greatest postseason event in organized sports, will take place starting on Thursday, March 18; this, after it was the first major sporting event to be canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. And, even as the pandemic hovers over the sports world, it seems the NCAA and host venues are better prepared to actually host the tournament this year.

@ReggieMillerTNT‘s UCLA Mount Rushmore! Lew Alcindor

Bill Walton

Gail Goodrich

Marques Johnson UCLA-MSU | 9:57pm ET on TBS pic.twitter.com/sNXUg0LpiS — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2021

From odds favorites like Gonzaga and Baylor to Cinderella hopefuls such as Abilene Christian University and Appalachian State, 68 schools enter Thursday with a chance to win it all.

Looking for all the action? Here’s how you can watch all of the Madness games 2021 live online coverage and round by round bracket updates

March Madness 2021 schedule



Round Time, Dates TV channels Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS or stream online First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19

and Saturday, March 20 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21

and Monday, March 22 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.

and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games) Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.

coverage start on Tuesday, March 30 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday) Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS

When is the First Four?

The 2021 First Four games will all take place on March 18, as opposed to its previous two-day format. Eight teams — the four lowest-seeded automatic and at-large bids — will take part in the play-in games, which grants access to the tournament proper.

Date: Thursday, March 18

Thursday, March 18 Time: 5: 10 p.m. ET start time

5: 10 p.m. ET start time TV channel: TBS, TruTV

TBS, TruTV Live stream: NCAA March Madness Live

First Four Games Update



The NCAA basketball tournament tips off on Thursday evening with the first four games, as eight schools will compete to earn their way into the official bracket of 64 teams that will contend for a national championship.

The main game of the night may be between UCLA and Michigan State, two power-five programs, as they battle for the 11th seed in the east region at 9:57pm EST on TBS. Before the Spartans and Bruins face off, there are three games earlier in the evening, rotating between truTV and TBS.

Complete 2021 NCAA men’s tournament field

WEST REGION

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State/Appalachian State

The dominant Bulldogs (26-0) enter the tournament undefeated after their best regular season in program history and are the favorites to cut down the nets in April. With three players — Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme — on the 2021 Wooden Award National Ballot, Gonzaga will be extremely difficult to beat. The Bulldogs are averaging 92.1 points per game and shooting a staggering 55.1% from the field.

(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri

(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara

Coming off a Big West championship and a hot streak that has seen them win 20 of their last 21 games, the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (22-4) are primed for an upset bid. Led by standout guard JaQuori McLaughlin, the Gauchos roster contains 10 players averaging over 10 minutes per game. That depth adds to the likelihood the Gauchos can knock off a Creighton team (20-8) that struggled in a 73-48 loss to Georgetown in the Big East championship.

(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio

(6) USC vs. (11) Wichita State/Drake

(3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington

(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU

(2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon

This talented Iowa team (21-8) might have had a good chance to advance to the Final Four — if it hadn’t been seeded in the same region as top overall seed Gonzaga. Behind 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds a game from Luka Garza, the Hawkeyes have bested strong opponents and matched up well against even stronger ones. Continue reading

The post March Madness 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, times for men’s NCAA Tournament games appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: March Madness 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, times for men’s NCAA Tournament games