The 2021 NCAA Tournament, the single-greatest postseason event in organized sports, will take place starting on Thursday, March 18; this, after it was the first major sporting event to be canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. And, even as the pandemic hovers over the sports world, it seems the NCAA and host venues are better prepared to actually host the tournament this year. Watch March Madness Games Online

From odds favorites like Gonzaga and Baylor to Cinderella hopefuls such as Abilene Christian University and Appalachian State, 68 schools enter Thursday with a chance to win it all.

Looking for all the action? Here’s how you can watch all of the Madness games 2021 live online coverage and round by round bracket updates

March Madness 2021 schedule



Round Time, Dates TV channels Selection Show 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 CBS First Four 4 p.m. coverage start on Thursday, March 18 truTV, TBS or stream online First Round 12 p.m. coverage start on Friday, March 19

and Saturday, March 20 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Second Round 12 p.m. starts on Sunday, March 21

and Monday, March 22 TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV Sweet 16 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 1 p.m.

and 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 CBS (afternoon games), TBS (primetime games) Elite Eight 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 29 and 6 p.m.

coverage start on Tuesday, March 30 CBS (Monday) and TBS (Tuesday) Final Four Games start 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3 CBS National Championship 9 p.m. Monday, April 5 CBS

March Madness live stream 2021 Free

The size and scope of the 2021 NCAA Tournament makes it impossible to carry on a single station or network.

For that reason, CBS and Turner Sports stations split coverage of the tournament, with CBS getting 24 games (including the Final Four and national championship) to Turner Sports’ 43. Turner Sports will broadcast the First Four games before it and CBS split coverage from the first round to the Elite Eight. Best option for Basketball fans, you can try this if you are looking for a contractless HD coverage.

How to watch the 2021 NCAA Tournament for free without cable for free

College basketball fans should have no problem watching the 2021 NCAA Tournament; they can watch it for free via NCAA March Madness live with a cable subscription.

Streaming sites that carry all or part of the NCAA Tournament include Paramount+, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV, all of which offer free trials.

Can I watch the 2021 NCAA Tournament on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV includes both CBS and Turner Broadcasting System in its package, meaning the NCAA Tournament will be available on the site. YouTube TV offers a two-week free trial upon signup.

2021 March Madness live stream TV Schedule Today

Date: Friday, March 19 | Round: 1 | Regions: South, Midwest

Live stream: March Madness Live

7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech — 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate — 12:45 p.m. | truTV

(1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel — 1:15 p.m. | TBS

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State — 1:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts — 3 p.m. | CBS

(1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford — 3:30 p.m. | truTV

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech — 4 p.m. | TBS

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State — 4:30 p.m. | TNT

(4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty — 6:25 p.m. | TBS

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin — 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State — 7:15 p.m. | truTV

(4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas — 7:25 p.m. | TNT

(7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers — 9:20 p.m. | TBS

(6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse — 9:40 p.m. | CBS

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State — 9:50 p.m. | truTV

(5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop — 9:57 p.m. | TNT

With blue blood programs like Kentucky and Duke outside the field of 68, the onus is teams like North Carolina and Villanova to pick up the slack for the sport’s brand names. But even the traditional powers that made the field have some questions to answer, starting Friday.North Carolina is just a No. 8 seed and will be in action against No. 9 seed Wisconsin, and No. 5 seed Villanova will take on No. 12 seed Winthrop in Friday’s final game without injured star in Collin Gillespie. Basically, the door is flung wide open for us to see a first-time national champion, and Friday could be the beginning of that team’s journey.

