The final days before the deadline to make a trade for the 2020-2021 season are quickly approaching as Thursday, March 25 draws closer.

The San Antonio Spurs are still looking to trade LaMarcus Aldridge and if the team can’t find a trade by Thursday, then a buyout would be the last move for the team after they mutually agreed to part ways with Aldridge.

Here are the latest rumors regarding Aldridge’s situation.

No Interest From Knicks

According to Marc Berman of the NYPost.com, the Knicks wouldn’t have interest in Aldridge since he plays the same position as their All-Star Julius Randle (H/T HoopsRumors.com).

The Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge is on the trading block, but a source said there’s mutual disinterest as he essentially plays Julius Randle’s power-forward position.

Because of their $15 million in cap space, a trade would have been more flexible to create between the Spurs and Knicks, but based on the reporting by Berman, there’s no current interest between the two sides.

Interest From Aldridge In Joining Heat?

According to Bleacher Report, Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on Sportscenter Aldridge has the Heat “high on his list” of teams he’d like to sign with should he receive a buyout from the Spurs (H/T HoopsHype.com).

As was reported recently, the Heat have gone away from trying to acquire Aldridge via trade after trading for Trevor Ariza, but this is the first reporting that shows from Aldridge’s side, the Heat are one of the teams he’d want to sign with after they’ve been rumored to have interest in him if he’s bought out.

Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer also reported Sunday the Heat are considered one of the favorites to land Aldridge if he’s bought out by the Spurs, but the Portland Trail Blazers also want to add Aldridge to their team.

Trade Rumors Could Heat Up This Week

In his most recent episode of his podcast ‘The Woj Pod,’ ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said starting Monday there could be more activity with teams communicating about trade packages as the deadline approaches Thursday.

Woj said teams will watch the first weekend of March Madness, then come Monday, they’ll sit down and start to get serious about which trade deals they have on their board and which ones they aggressively want to pursue as Thursday nears.

So while there haven’t been many teams with reported interest in trading for Aldridge, there’s a chance some more teams could be publicly mentioned as the deadline approaches Thursday.

