John Diaz, Jonas Clark, and Michael De Leon give you the latest on the Austin Spurs.

Topics:

Last 6 Games Since Last Recording

Austin Spurs Are 5th in the Bubble at 7-3 (as of recording)

1-2 Since Luka and Tre Left to NBA (as of recording)

New Leaders: Robert Woodard/Cam Reynolds/Maybe Anthony Mathis?

Is Recalling Luka Samanic and Tre Jones Detrimental to Their Development?

Will Luka and Tre Go Back or Stay With Team Due to Condensed and Tough Schedule?

All of that and we go off the rails talking about NBA TopShot and Spurs Budweiser bottles.

