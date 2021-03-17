John Diaz, Michael De Leon and Jonas Clark close out the Austin Spurs season by discussing the latest topics, including:

• Spurs finishing out bubble record/playoff loss

• Evaluating Matt Neilsen

• Evaluating Quinndary/Cam/Anthony Mathis

• Who has the potential to make that last Spurs roster spot in case no LaMarcus Aldridge trade happens

• Alize Johnson rumors

• Spurs-Heat trade rumors and discussing KZ Okpala/Chris Silva

Follow us on Twitter: John | Jonas | Mike

Download

The post Forever Toros Ep. 10: Season in Review appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Forever Toros Ep. 10: Season in Review