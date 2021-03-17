John Diaz, Michael De Leon and Jonas Clark close out the Austin Spurs season by discussing the latest topics, including:
• Spurs finishing out bubble record/playoff loss
• Evaluating Matt Neilsen
• Evaluating Quinndary/Cam/Anthony Mathis
• Who has the potential to make that last Spurs roster spot in case no LaMarcus Aldridge trade happens
• Alize Johnson rumors
• Spurs-Heat trade rumors and discussing KZ Okpala/Chris Silva
