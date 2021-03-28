The World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Coverage begins on Wednesday at 5:05 a.m. ET with the ladies short program, followed by the pairs short at 1:15 p.m. ET. The 2021 World Figure Skating Championships begin on Thursday with nearly 200 of the world’s best competing in Stockholm, Sweden. Watch 2021 World Figure Skating Championships Local TV.

We’ve already mentioned the quad jumps by Trusova, some five of them planned in the free skate. She, Kihira and Tuktamysheva have planned triple Axels in the short program, which – especially for Trusova and Kihira – could be a difference maker when it comes down to the podium. Or which colour medal they win.

The best skaters on Earth will assemble in Stockholm for seven days of extraordinary rivalry to figure out who will make it to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The United States’ Nathan Chen is hoping to protect the men’s titles. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China return as the prevailing sets champions while the gold award winning ice dance pair of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron pulled out from the field to zero in on the 2022 season and the Olympics.

Tennell and fellow American Karen Chen are trying to earn back a third spot for the U.S. women. In 2017, Chen did just that with teammate Ashley Wagner at worlds. This event is used for Olympic qualification spots for each country, but not for skaters individually. The U.S. will need to combine for 13 or under (i.e. 5th and 8th) to get back that third spot. Both the Russian skating federation and Japan look to be a near-lock to have three spots for Beijing 2022. Donâ€™t miss a minute of ISU World Figure Skating Championships action.

2021 World Figure Skating Championships USA womenâ€™s spots

Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen bid to earn three U.S. womenâ€™s spots at the 2022 Olympics. That requires combined finishes adding up to no more than 13. Sixth and seventh, for example.

In ice dance, four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France chose not to compete due to an inability to properly prepare amid the pandemic. In their absence, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates are among the gold-medal contenders.

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Preview

Nine of Britain’s top skaters will be in action, including 41-year-old Zoe Jones and her pairs partner Christopher Boyadji, returning for their sixth world championships since Jones came out of retirement in 2014.

The Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates will likely stand in the way as the top challengers to Hubbell and Donohue as skating fans hope for a showdown similar to when the two pairs faced off at the U.S. Championships, going back and forth in the standings before Hubbell and Donohue pulled off the win.

In pairs, the field will be chasing the Russian duo of Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will be worth keeping an eye on to see whether they can continue putting pressure on the Russian pairâ€”if not take the gold medal from the tournament favorites.

World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Live Stream

You can also catch more figure skating action on Road to the Olympic Games, streaming on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Check local listings for television broadcast times. Donâ€™t miss a minute of figure skating action.Â In the United States, television coverage of the World Championships will be on NBC Sports Network and NBC.

World Figure Skating Championships 2021 Schedule

All times ET

Wednesday, March 24

Womenâ€™s Short Program (5 a.m. â€“ 11 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Womenâ€™s Short Program (9 a.m. â€“ 11 a.m.), NBC Sports Network

Pairsâ€™ Short Program (1:30 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Thursday, March 25

Pairsâ€™ Short Program (1:30 a.m. â€“ 3 a.m.), NBC Sports Network

Menâ€™s Short Program (6 a.m. â€“ 11:30 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Pairsâ€™ Freestyle (1:10 p.m. â€“ 5 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Pairsâ€™ Freestyle (3 p.m. â€“ 5 p.m.), NBC Sports Network

Menâ€™s Short Program (5 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.) NBC Sports Network

Friday, March 26

Rhythm Dance (5:45 a.m. â€“ 11 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Womenâ€™s Freestyle (1 p.m. â€“ 5 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Womenâ€™s Freestyle (2:30 p.m. â€“ 5 p.m.), NBC Sports Network

Rhythm Dance (10:30 p.m. â€“ 12:30 a.m.), NBC Sports Network

Saturday, March 27

Menâ€™s Freestyle (6 a.m. â€“ 10 a.m.), Peacock Premium

Free Dance (12 p.m. â€“ 3:30 p.m.), Peacock Premium

Menâ€™s Freestyle (2 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.), NBC Sports Network

Free Dance (4 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.), NBC Sports Network

Womenâ€™s Freestyle (8 p.m.), NBC

