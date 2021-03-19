Paul Dean was eyeing a potential £511,000 payday on Thursday if the last runner in his five-horse wager – hot favourite Envoi Allen – triumphed. However, he decided not to risk it all and walked away with £250,000 hours before Envoi fell in the Marsh Novices’ Chase.
Cheltenham Final Day race times:
1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m 1f)
1.55: County Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)
2.30: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3m)
3.05: WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup (3m 2f)
3.40: Open Hunters’ Steeplechase (3m 2f)
4.15: Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeplechase (2m ½f)
4.50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 4½f)
What TV channel Cheltenham Festival 2021 on?
All four days of the festival will be available to watch on ITV for free. The action will be starting from 1pm every day, and will last until 4:30pm. It will also be available to watch for free online, using the ITV Hub. Cheltenham Festival is considered to be one of the best and the most popular horse racing festivals. You can live stream the Cheltenham Festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
We’ve actually been showing racing from both sides of the Irish Sea completely free and live (well, on a one-second delay) online and through the app since last June. To watch, just download the app and sign up or log in. You don’t even have to place a bet on a race to watch it. It’s even easier online where you simply head to Cheltenham Festival 2021 Local Tv, log in, find the race you want and you’re away.
Cheltenham Festival Horse racing 2021 Live Stream
Cheltenham Festival is primed for a huge Day 3, with several key races brimming with contenders to claim the top prizes.
Fans will have been glued to their TV screens over the past couple of days, soaking up the thud of hooves and flashes of colour from the comfort of living rooms across the nation.
The action is showing no sign of slowing down with a particularly feisty 14:30 line-up in The Ryanair Steeple Chase today, but who will hold on to steal the show?
Cheltenham Festival 2021 Radio stations
Jockey Millie Wonnacott faces “several weeks” on the sidelines after injuring her neck in a fall yesterday.
