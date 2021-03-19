The Cheltenham Festival is a meeting in the National Hunt racing calendar in the United Kingdom 2021. The 2021 Cheltenham Festival is in full swing, with television audiences expected to be huge with no fans able to attend the event due to Covid-19 restrictions. Watch Cheltenham Festival 2021 Live.

Paul Dean was eyeing a potential £511,000 payday on Thursday if the last runner in his five-horse wager – hot favourite Envoi Allen – triumphed. However, he decided not to risk it all and walked away with £250,000 hours before Envoi fell in the Marsh Novices’ Chase.

The Festival usually attracts well over 200,000 fans across the four days of the meeting but this season’s Jumps showpiece will take place in front of empty grandstands.
Luckily, there is no shortage of coverage available on TV, online live streams and radio, meaning those of us stuck at home will still be able to catch all of the action.

Cheltenham Final Day race times:

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (2m 1f)
1.55: County Handicap Hurdle (2m 1f)
2.30: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (3m)
3.05: WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup (3m 2f)
3.40: Open Hunters’ Steeplechase (3m 2f)
4.15: Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeplechase (2m ½f)
4.50: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m 4½f)

However, the only TV channel where you can watch all seven races on the card live is Racing TV HERE.
The subscription channel has comprehensive build-up, analysis and reaction on all four days and offers deals for day passes as well as monthly and annual subscriptions.

What TV channel Cheltenham Festival 2021 on?

All four days of the festival will be available to watch on ITV for free. The action will be starting from 1pm every day, and will last until 4:30pm. It will also be available to watch for free online, using the ITV Hub. Cheltenham Festival is considered to be one of the best and the most popular horse racing festivals. You can live stream the Cheltenham Festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

We’ve actually been showing racing from both sides of the Irish Sea completely free and live (well, on a one-second delay) online and through the app since last June. To watch, just download the app and sign up or log in. You don’t even have to place a bet on a race to watch it. It’s even easier online where you simply head to Cheltenham Festival 2021 Local Tv, log in, find the race you want and you’re away.

Cheltenham Festival Horse racing 2021 Live Stream 

Both ITV’s main coverage and The Opening Show will be streamed live on the ITV Hub website and app, meaning TV licence holders can watch the action on desktop, tablet and mobile.
Similarly, Racing TV offers a streaming service online for its subscribers at no additional cost, simply by paid only $9.99 (one time fee) you can access the full 5 days events on your favourite devices without any hassle.

Cheltenham Festival is primed for a huge Day 3, with several key races brimming with contenders to claim the top prizes.

Fans will have been glued to their TV screens over the past couple of days, soaking up the thud of hooves and flashes of colour from the comfort of living rooms across the nation.

The action is showing no sign of slowing down with a particularly feisty 14:30 line-up in The Ryanair Steeple Chase today, but who will hold on to steal the show?

Cheltenham Festival 2021 Radio stations

Jockey Millie Wonnacott faces “several weeks” on the sidelines after injuring her neck in a fall yesterday.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have coverage of all four days of the meeting, with Gold Cup Day also broadcast on Radio 5 Live.

