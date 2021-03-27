The UFC 260 live stream is starting soon â€” and if ever a main event fight had the chance to live up to the hype, itâ€™s this one. Stipe Miocic will look to defend his UFC Heavyweight title for a second time against Francis Ngannou. These two fought it out two years ago in UFC 220, with Miocic winning by unanimous decision. WATCH LIVE HERE

UFC 259 earlier in March is a tough act to follow, but UFC 260 on March 27th is set to be a solid main card with familiar names, and well-matched opponents. The heaviest opening favorite of the night is Sean Oâ€™Malley at -335 over his opponent Thomas Almeida (+250).

When Is UFC 260

UFC 260 is on Saturday, March 27, and gets things started with the early prelims at 7:30pm EST. The prelims will follow, and are scheduled for 8pm EST before the Main Card gets underway at 10pm EST.

UFC 260 Location:



UFC 260 is the last pay-per-view of this rotation of fights to take place in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC will tour away from the smaller cage of the Apex, going to Jacksonville, Florida for next monthâ€™s UFC 261 for Usman vs Masvidal 2.

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Fight Online Live Coverage below



UFC 260 is available exclusively on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, both of which require a subscription to access.

ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, and gives fight fans access to the ESPN library and limited live sports coverage. The live coverage includes UFC pay-per-view prelims and early prelims, and all rounds of UFC Fight Night cards, including the main card.

So, you can easily stream UFC 260 Live stream online on your pc, mac, android,IoS or any internet connected device from any where on the earth. Click here to explore it

Best ways to UFC Fan’s for watching MMA Fight Pass Stream online

For the fans who are just interested in UFC content, the UFC Fight Pass is available for $19.99 no long term contract. UFC Fight Pass includes UFC pay-per-view prelims and early prelims, and all rounds of UFC Fight Night cards, including the main card, as well as over 1,000 hours of live combat sports from around the world. We are belive in customer satisfaction, so you donâ€™t need longterm contarct ith us. Itâ€™s simple event pass package, and you will not charge in future in a single penny.

Read More: UFC 260 Live stream: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 fight preview

Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Mtach Preview



UFC 260 is headlined by Stipe Miocic and Francis â€œThe Predatorâ€� Ngannou for the heavyweight title, a rematch of their bout in UFC 220 in 2018, which was won by Miocic via decision after five rounds. Ngannou took a beating in that fight, with Miocic landing 82% of his strikes, 200 total, 70 of which were significant. â€œThe Predatorâ€� conversely struggled on offense, connecting on just 33 strikes through the five rounds, and missed on his only submission attempt.

Ngannou lost his next fight after Miocic, but has won his last four bouts heading into UFC 260. Miocic, on the other hand has only faced Daniel Cormier since that 2018 fight, winning the last two of the three fights that became classics in UFC.

UFC 260 full fight card

The pay-per-view portion on ESPN+ begins at 10 p.m. ET. It will be five fights with Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou clashing for a second time in the main event.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Sean Oâ€™Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

The younger Ngannou is an odds favorite (-130) to win the fight, with Miocic opening at +110 odds.

The post [Fight Pass] Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Live stream: How To watch UFC 260 Heavyweight title fight FREE appeared first on Project Spurs.

