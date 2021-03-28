The green flag officially flies on the Formula 1 season on Sunday, March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix taking place in the Persian Gulf. Weekend qualifying has the Red Bull Honda driven by Max Verstappen in first position, posting a field-best 1:28.997 on Saturday, leading the 20 drivers. His Red Bull Honda teammate, Sergio Perez, also had a good qualifying session, starting just 10 spots back at 11. Watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live stream from anywhere

When the road rumbles at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, pushing Verstappen will be the 2020 Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton of team Mercedes, starting in second position, with teammate Valtteri Bottas.

TOP TEN: END OF Q3 1 VER

2 HAM

3 BOT

4 LEC

5 GAS

6 RIC

7 NOR

8 SAI

9 ALO

10 STR#BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gwinrytgFv — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021

Hamilton edged out Verstappen by one second at Bahrain last year, though the Red Bull Honda team had the stronger finish. Verstappen had the fastest lap of the event in the 48th lap, helping him finish second, while teammate Alexander Albon finished third. Albon is currently demoted from Formula 1.

When Is The 2021 Bahrain Grand Grix

The 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix is Sunday, March 28 at 11:00am EST at the Bahrain International Circuit in the Sakhir Desert in the Middle Eastern Kingdom of Bahrain. The event is open to spectators, though only citizens and residents of Bahrain who have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

In the United States, the Bahrain Grand Prix will air live on RacePass at 10am EST on March 28th. In Latin America, Fox Sports and ESPN will both have coverage, while RDS, TSN and Discovery Velocity will broadcast the race in Canada.

Those in the United Kingdom can watch their countryman Lewis Hamilton in the race on Sky Sports F1, while Verstappen fans in the Netherlands can view the race on Ziggo.

How to Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix

The Bahrain Grand Prix can be streamed around the world on F1 TV, Formula 1â€™s mobile streaming service. Subscriptions are available monthly for $9.99 per month, or annually for a discounted price of $79.99. F1 TV gives fans a live stream of every track session for every grand prix, and access to specific driver onboard cameras and team radios. The streaming service covers F1, F2, F3 and the Porsche Supercup.

In addition to live streaming of the races, F1 TV comes with Formula 1â€™s race archive, including full race replays and highlights.

For those that donâ€™t mind watching the race the next day, F1 TV Access is available for a monthly subscription of just $9.99 per month or $26.99 annually. Though the live stream isnâ€™t available at this subscription level, it does come with full race replays and highlights across F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup, access to all F1 onboard cameras, and F1â€™s historic archive. The TV Access subscription does come with live timing access, including live leaderboard data and live driver maps.

How to Stream the Bahrain Grand Prix Free

The Bahrain Grand Prix doesnâ€™t stream for free on any service, but racing fans can take advantage of a seven-day trial of F1 TV. The trial period is only available for at the F1 TV Pro level (live races), and once per year.

2021 Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup

There were five teams represented inside the top six, as Pierre Gasly drove his AlphaTauri to a fifth place starting position alongside McLarenâ€™s Daniel Ricciardo in sixth.

Elsewhere, Sebastian Vettel had a string of bad luck in qualifying, with two yellow flags slowing down his run, ultimately finishing in 18th for new team Aston Martin.

Starting Lineup

1st â€“ Max Verstappen

2nd â€“ Lewis Hamilton

3rd â€“ Valtteri Bottas

4th â€“ Charles Leclerc

5th â€“ Pierre Gasly

6th â€“ Daniel Ricciardo

7th â€“ Lando Norris

8th â€“ Carlos Sainz Jr.

9th â€“ Fernando Alonso

10th â€“ Lance Stroll

11th â€“ Sergio Perez

12th â€“ Antonio Giovinazzi

13th â€“ Yuki Tsunoda

14th â€“ Kimi Raikkonen

15th â€“ George Russell

16th â€“ Esteban Ocon

17th â€“ Nicholas Latifi

18th â€“ Sebastian Vettel

19th â€“ Mick Schumacher

20th â€“ Nikita Mazepin

