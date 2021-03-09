The Oldest Trophy in International Sports is Up for Now Up for Defense in 2021 America’s Cup. The 36th America’s Cup is the current edition of the America’s Cup yacht race.

A new era of America’s Cup broadcasting is coming, and sailing fans will get closer to the action than ever before for free. There are a number of ways to watch America’s Cup coverage both live and on tape-delay. This weekend’s sailing action is available via some major TV packages like NBC Sports Gold Pass

The America’s Cup, the namesake prize of one of the oldest international competitions on record, is once again at the center of the boating world as Emirates Team New Zealand prepares for their first cup defense since 2003.

With the completion of the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series presenting Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli as the challenger after beating NYYC American Magic and the top ranked INEOS TEAM UK, the stage is set.

On the eve of the 36th America’s Cup Presented by PRADA, @lunarossa Skipper Max Sirena is confident his team has what it takes to win the Auld Mug. ITALY’S CUP https://t.co/BlCCOurSur pic.twitter.com/UvglLhNX92 — americascup (@americascup) March 9, 2021

When is the America’s Cup Finals will start?

The two teams have recent history too, with New Zealand edging out Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli back in December for the PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland trophy.

Originally scheduled for March 6, 2021, the America’s Cup defense for the Kiwis begins on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Auckland, NZ after the government has reduced the COVID-19 alert levels to level 2. A best of 13 races match, the event ends when one of the teams records seven points, with each race victory counting as a point. The format will run two races per day until March 15th, and then the following days if necessary.

Here is the complete Schedule for America’s Cup 2021 finals Team New Zealand vs. Luna Rossa sailing

The America’s Cup match is a best of 13 series, with the winner being crowned champions and awarded the Auld Mug. The racing window for each race day will be around 4pm-6pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15pm.

Mar 10: Race 1 and 2

Mar 12: Race 3 and 4

Mar 13: Race 5 and 6

Mar 14: Race 7 and 8*

Mar 15: Race 9* and 10*

Mar 16: Race 11* and 12*

Mar 17: Race 13*

What is the best ways to watch 36th America’s Cup finals sailng online?



With one of the premiere teams in the sport facing a new challenger in a series that has history, coverage of the America’s Cup, it’s a great story for any sports fan, and is easily accessible.

Analysis and commentary can also be found on television networks around the globe. In the United States, coverage will be on NBC Sports, Australia will be carried on Fox Sports Australia. As for the participating countries, Italy is carrying the event on RAI and Sky Italia, and New Zealand coverage can be found on TVNZ.

Best ways to watch from all over the world the best Sailing compettion of the year 36th America’s Cup finals Live stream without cable or VPN through the streaming link.

The Luna Rossa Qualified for the America’s Cup Finals



The path for Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to get here was not without its drama. After coming up just short at the ACWSA in December, the team took on the NYYC American Magic and INEOS.

TEAM UK in January’s round robin. There the team lost all three of their races against the English for the Prada Cup seeding and drew the struggling Americans for the semi-finals. The Italians quickly handled the United States 4-0 to advance to the Prada Cup final and rematch the INEOS TEAM UK.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli took the first four races before the event was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, but resumed three days later. The pause may have impacted the team in their momentum, as in the second race on day three, INEOS TEAM UK pulled off their first win of the series to bring it to 5-1 in favor of Luna Rossa. The Italians got back to it on day four though, sweeping the English once again to win the Prada Cup, and the opportunity to once again face Emirates New Zealand.

Restrictions at alert level 2: America’s Cup finals 2021

Although affected by Auckland’s local Covid-19 restrictions, spectator access to the races is otherwise free-of-charge from the Auckland waterfront. There is an America’s Cup Village open to the public (restrictions allowing) in the city, with access to the team bases of all teams involved. Big screens have also been set up for public viewing.

• Racing under alert Level 2 will be restricted to only be sailed on either race course A or E. Under alert Level 1, all courses will become an option to race on again for the regatta director.

• No public viewing opportunities such as dock out shows or public screening of racing in the race village.

• Including gatherings of no more than 100 people in the America’s Cup race village or public spectator vantage points around Auckland.

• Limited village activations to ensure no more than 100 people.

• Two metre physical distancing, and face masks recommended.

• All bars, restaurants and cafes surrounding the race village can remain open in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 level 2 guidelines.

• Public are reminded to always scan the NZCOVID19 Tracer App.

The post [DAY ONE] America’s Cup 2021 Live Stream: Enjoy the Team NZ vs Luna Rossa in sailing finals appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [DAY ONE] America’s Cup 2021 Live Stream: Enjoy the Team NZ vs Luna Rossa in sailing finals