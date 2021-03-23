There are still three preliminary-round draws remaining to be played today, but Brad Gushue of St. John’s and partner Kerri Einarson are already assured of being among the 12 teams that will advance to the next stage of the Home Hardware Canadian mixed doubles championship in Calgary. And it appears Gushue won’t be alone as a Newfoundland representative in the playoff phase, Watch Live Curling Here

Gushue and Einarson, skip of the reigning Canadian women’s champions out of Manitoba, clinched their playoff berth Monday with a 7-6 ended-end win over Laurie St. Georges and Felix Asselin of Quebec, a game that saw Einarson/Gushue come up with a steal for the win.

The Canadian Mixed Doubles, U SPORTS and CCAA championships wrapped up two weeks ago, but the ice is still in use in Fredericton. 82 teams competed in the Little Rock Jamboree over the weekend and experienced the arena ice. #curling pic.twitter.com/Q7qOPVcBB2 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 9, 2019

Here's everything you need to know for the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship latest update

When and where is the 2021 Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will start?

This year’s tournament begins Thursday, March 18, with the final scheduled to take place Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Like the 2021 Scotties and Brier, teams will compete in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park will serve as the host site.

Where I can stream or watch Canadian Mixed Curling games Live online?

The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with live streaming available via TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN3.

Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Prize Money

Total purse: $150,000

1st: $50,000

2nd: $30,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $10,000

5th-8th: $6,500

9th-12th: $3,500

The winning team will also get a chance to represent Canada at the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship if it happens.

2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool standings

Split into five pools of seven, 35 teams will compete in six games in their respective pools.

The top 12 teams advance to the playoff bracket with the top four seeds getting a bye. The remaining eight teams will square off in single-elimination draws with the four teams left standing playing in the Qualifying Round against one of the teams who received a bye.

The four teams who advance will play in the Page Playoff. They will play one Page Seeding draw with the winners playing against each other (Page 1 vs. Page 2) and the losers going head-to-head (Page 3 vs. Page 4). The winner of Page 1 vs. Page 2 will automatically advance to the final and await the winner between the team they just beat and the winner of Page 3 vs. Page 4.

Pool A

Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool schedule

Draw 22 (March 22, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (Pool E)

Lawes/Lawes

Mitchell/Smith (NL)

Sheet B

None

Sheet C (Pool E)

Won/Bonot (NO)

Weagle/Epping

Sheet D (Pool C)

Walker/Muyres

Meilleur/Nichols

Draw 23 (March 22, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (Pool D)

Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)

Sweeting/Kennedy

Sheet B (Pool C)

Martin/Griffith

Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)

Sheet C (Pool D)

Birchard/Schneider

Jones/Everist (NS)

Sheet D (Pool E)

Quick/Armstrong (SK)

Schmiemann/Morris

Draw 24 (March 22, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (Pool B)

Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)

Desjardins/Desjardins

Sheet B (Pool A)

Adams/Robichaud (NB)

Grandy/Janssen

Sheet C (Pool B)

St-Georges/Asselin (QC)

Einarson/Gushue

Sheet D (Pool A)

Tran/Sluchinski (AB)

Courtney/Moulding

Draw 25 (March 22, 10:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (Pool D)

Jones/Everist (NS)

Miskew/Fry

Sheet B (Pool C)

Kitz/Kleibrink

Njegovan/Carruthers

Sheet C (Pool D)

King/King (NT)

Sauder/Bottcher

Sheet D (Pool C)

Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)

MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)

Draw 26 (March 23, 10:30 a.m. ET)

Sheet A

None

Sheet B (Pool E)

Quick/Armstrong (SK)

Won/Bonot (NO)

Sheet C (Pool E)

Hawes/Tardi

Schmiemann/Morris

Sheet D (Pool E)

Lawes/Lawes

Weagle/Epping

Draw 27 (March 23, 1:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (Pool A)

Adams/Robichaud (NB)

Sahaidak/Lott

Sheet B (Pool B)

Tuck/Tuck

Jones/Laing

Sheet C (Pool A)

Dale/Van Strien (NU)

Peterman/Gallant

Sheet D (Pool B)

St-Georges/Asselin (QC)

Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)

Draw 28 (March 23, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Sheet A (Pool C)

Kitz/Kleibrink

Meilleur/Nichols

Sheet B (Pool D)

Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)

Birchard/Schneider

Sheet C (Pool C)

Walker/Muyres

Martin/Griffith

Sheet D (Pool D)

King/King (NT)

King/King (NT)

Sweeting/Kennedy

The five pool winners and the seven remaining teams with the best records (after any necessary tiebreakers) will advance. The top four teams get the early byes. Tose ranked five to 12 meet in opening playoff draws tonight (10 p.m. NT), with winners playing the four bye teams Wednesday (2 p.m. NT).

That leads to a Page playoff that will end with a gold-medal game on Thursday.

Top prize is $50,000. The runner-up pairing will collect $30,000; $20,000 to third place and $10,000 to fourth place. Fifth- through eighth-place earns $6,500 while ninth through 12th takes home $3,500.

Also on the line is a berth as Canada’s representatives in the 2021 world mixed doubles championship which was recently announced for May at a location to be determined.

