Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title opposite top 145-pound contender Megan Anderson at the upcoming UFC 259 pay-per-view (PPV) event TONIGHT (Sat., March 6, 2021) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes vs Anderson fight details:

Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson meet at UFC 259 at the UFC’s APEX facility in Las Vegas. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, followed by the prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. and then the main card on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. Watch Here

Nunes had won and defended the bantamweight crown three times before she moved up to 145 pounds to face Cris Cyborg in December 2018. She scored a 51-second knockout win over Cyborg to claim her second UFC belt. Nunes then defended the 135-pound title twice before she made her first defense of the featherweight crown. That fight came in June when she defeated Felicia Spencer by decision.

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Fight Preview According to Draft Kings

Anderson joined the UFC in 2018. She had won the interim Invicta featherweight title prior to making her UFC debut. Anderson is 4-2 in the UFC. She is on a two-fight winning streak. Her most recent win was a first-round submission victory over Norma Dumont Viana in February of last year.

The 32-year-old Nunes enters as the favorite (-1100), but is only receiving 23% of the handle and 62% of the bets. “Lioness” Nunes has a professional fighting record of 20-4 and is the champion of both the women’s featherweight and bantamweight division. She’s also ranked first in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

Widely considered as the best women’s MMA fighter ever, Nunes has won 11-straight bouts, dating back to March 2015. She last fought in UFC 250 in June, beating a game Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision.

Anderson walks into the octagon with a professional fighting record of 11-4. This will be her first bout since February 2019 at UFC Fight Night 169. The Aussie is the overwhelming underdog (+650), but is receiving 77% of the handle and 38% of the bets.

At UFC Fight Night 169, Anderson defeated Norma Dumont by knockout in the first round. Out of her 11 professional wins, six of them have come by TKO/KO, which is likely the only way she pulls the upset on Nunes.

