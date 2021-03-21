The Old Firm is the collective name for the Scottish football clubs Celtic and Rangers game. The two clubs are by far the most successful and popular in Scotland. Rangers have already won the Scottish Premiership title and they will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible. Watch TV Celtic vs Rangers full coverage Here

Celtic have been unseated as champions without precedent for 10 years, with Rangers’ re-visitation of the highest point of Scottish football a harsh pill to swallow. Gerrard’s side have been tenacious this season, winning 28 of their 32 League games just as going unbeaten to rush to the title.

IT’S MATCHDAY FOR THE CHAMPIONS!

Celtic

@spfl

Parkhead

Having dropped just eight points, Rangers remain on course to go the league season undefeated, and are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s ill-tempered Europa League exit to Slavia Prague. Condemning Rangers to a first Premiership defeat would offer some consolation in a hugely disappointing season for Celtic, who have lost both previous meetings this term without scoring.

Steven Gerrard’s men have beaten Celtic in their last three meetings and will be hoping to extend that run of form over their bitter rivals. However, Celtic fans will demand a strong reaction and the home side will be out to fix their recent results against the Ibrox outfit. You can live stream Celtic’s clash with Rangers from Local TV.

Celtic vs Rangers OLD Firm Derby History

The two teams first met in 1890, and have since played 422 Old Firm derbies across all competitions.

Celtic wins: 159

Rangers wins: 164

Draws: 99

First meeting: 28 May 1888; Celtic 5–2 Rangers; Friendly

Latest meeting: 2 January 2021; Rangers 1–0 Celtic; Scottish Premiership

Largest victory: Celtic 7–1 Rangers; (19 October 1957)

John Kennedy and Steven Gerrard said

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: “Our motivation will purely be to take the game in isolation, competing against your biggest rivals, and putting a marker down in terms of what we do going forward.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: ” We haven’t really had much time or preparation to think about this fixture. That’s not an excuse. It’s how it is. We’re quite used to this schedule – bounding from game to game. Come kick-off we’ll be ready and prepared. We’ll have a game plan that will hopefully be good enough on the day.

SPFL Live: Celtic vs Rangers

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football from 11am. Sky Sports customers can live stream this via the app using their mobile, tablet or computer devices. See the

Date: Sunday, March 20

Kick-off time: 12pm GMT / 8am ET/ 5am PT / 11pm AEDT

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Kayo Sports (AUS) | beIN (NZ)

Celtic vs Rangers match preview

Celtic are currently 20 points adrift of their rivals in second, a disparity that ultimately lead to Neil Lennon’s departure as boss last month.

With the likes of former star Roy Keane and Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch said to be waiting in the wings to take over at Parkhead, today’s match offers an opportunity for Celtic’s struggling player’s to show their potential new boss what they’re capable of.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Rangers claiming bragging rights on both occasions. A Connor Goldson double was enough to earn a crucial 2-0 victory at Celtic Park in October, while a Callum McGregor own goal proved decisive for Steven Gerrard’s side in January’s return fixture.

While there’s much debate over whether the home side will offer their old adversaries a guard of honour for their title triumph, you can reliably expect another fiery encounter between these two sides.

