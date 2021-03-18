T
he 2021 Cheltenham Festival is in full swing, with television audiences expected to be huge with no fans able to attend the event due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Cheltenham Festival – LIVE!
The Festival usually attracts well over 200,000 fans across the four days of the meeting but this season’s Jumps showpiece will take place in front of empty grandstands.
Luckily, there is no shortage of coverage available on TV, online live streams
and radio, meaning those of us stuck at home will still be able to catch all of the action.
Cheltenham Day Three race times:
13:20 – Marsh Novices’ Chase 2m 3f 168y
13:55 – Pertemps Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 213y
14:30 – Ryanair Chase 2m 4f 127y
15:05 – Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle 2m 7f 213y
15:40 – Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase 2m 4 127y
16:15 – Daylesford Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle 2m 179y
16:50 – Kim Muir Handicap Chase 3m 2f
However, the only TV channel where you can watch all seven races on the card live is Racing TV HERE.
The subscription channel has comprehensive build-up, analysis and reaction on all four days and offers deals for day passes as well as monthly and annual subscriptions.
Both ITV’s main coverage and The Opening Show will be streamed live on the ITV Hub website and app, meaning TV licence holders can watch the action on desktop, tablet and mobile.
Cheltenham Festival is primed for a huge Day 3, with several key races brimming with contenders to claim the top prizes.
Fans will have been glued to their TV screens over the past couple of days, soaking up the thud of hooves and flashes of colour from the comfort of living rooms across the nation.
The action is showing no sign of slowing down with a particularly feisty 14:30 line-up in The Ryanair Steeple Chase today, but who will hold on to steal the show?
