Both ITV’s main coverage and The Opening Show will be streamed live on the ITV Hub website and app, meaning TV licence holders can watch the action on desktop, tablet and mobile.

Similarly, Racing TV offers a streaming service online for its subscribers at no additional cost, simply by paid only $9.99 (one time fee) you can access the full 5 days events on your favourite devices without any hassle.

Cheltenham Festival is primed for a huge Day 3, with several key races brimming with contenders to claim the top prizes.

Fans will have been glued to their TV screens over the past couple of days, soaking up the thud of hooves and flashes of colour from the comfort of living rooms across the nation.

The action is showing no sign of slowing down with a particularly feisty 14:30 line-up in The Ryanair Steeple Chase today, but who will hold on to steal the show?