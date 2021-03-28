BC (Boston College) battles Saint Cloud State in a College Hockey Northeast Regional Final Sunday (March 28, 2021) at 5.30 p.m. ET.

ESPN2 will carry the game, but if you donâ€™t have cable you can watch it on HockeyTV, which is offering $9.99 to new subscribers for a full season pass games.

But everything changed when they had their first game cancelled due to COVID-19 cases in the Fighting Irish program. The Eagles won the game by no contest. Now BC will get St. Cloud, who is fresh off crushing Boston University 6-2 in the opening round.

<

p class=”article__paragraph article__paragraph–left”>The game starts at 5.30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN 2. But if you donâ€™t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Boston College vs St. Cloud Live online here.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Ice Hockey Championship will be broadcast exclusively by ESPN, with coverage rotating between ESPN3, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews, before taking over ESPNâ€™s primary channel for the National Championship on April 10. All games will be streamed on WatchESPN as well.

St. Cloud Players To Watch:Â

Senior forward Easton Brodzinski leads the team with 13 goals, including a pair against Boston University.

leads the team with 13 goals, including a pair against Boston University. Freshman Veeti Miettinen has a team-high 24 points and five of his 11 goals have come on the power play

has a team-high 24 points and five of his 11 goals have come on the power play Senior netminder DÃ¡vid HrenÃ¡k has started 24 games with a 15-9-0 record

Three Keys To The Game:

1. Finish, Finish, Finish. Boston College has all the talent to take on any team in college hockey and to build up leads. Against Lowell they had a three goal lead, but fell apart at the end of the game, something that has happened multiple times this year. BC needs to play as well in the third period as they do in the first.

2. Special Teams Improvement: St. Cloud has a strong special teams lineup, clicking on 22% on the power play and 84.5% on the penalty kill. Penalties were a big factor in BC’s loss to Lowell, they need to prevent needless penalties and not give St. Cloud extra chances.

3. Knight Time: Goaltending wins championships, and Boston College has one of the best in the country. If the defense can prevent easy chances, and force St. Cloud into low percentage shots at Spencer Knight, the Eagles chances are very strong.

BC vs St. Cloud State Hockey Preview

The Huskies blasted the Boston University Terriers 6-2 on Saturday to gain passage to the regional final. Theyâ€™re seeking their second trip to the Frozen Four; in 2013, SCSU fell to eventual runners-up the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the national semifinals.

Following a scoreless first period, BU took the lead in the opening seconds of the second frame, but the Huskies responded to take a 3-2 edge into the third period.

â€œI was proud of our team,â€� SCSU head coach Brett Larson said besting the Terriers, according to USCHO. â€œWe had some adversity getting scored on eight seconds into the second period. But we were able to rally.â€�

He added: â€œWeâ€™re hitting the reset button. Weâ€™ll have to play the right way to have any chance (against BC). The work will start about five minutes after we get out of here.â€�

Sophomore forward Jami Krannila doubled the Huskiesâ€™ advantage about four minutes into the last frame, when was awarded a penalty shot after being dragged down on a shorthanded breakaway.

â€œI didnâ€™t even think Iâ€™m going get a penalty shot,â€� Krannila said, according to the Times Union. â€œCoach asked me if I wanted to shoot it, or should we take a power play. I said I want to shoot it. He was close to calling it off, but he didnâ€™t.â€�

Krannila added an assist with five minutes to play on freshman forward Veeti Miettinenâ€™s tally to make it 6-2.

The Huskies hadnâ€™t advanced past the NCAA Tournamentâ€™s first round since 2015, suffering three losses in the regional semis in that span.

â€œThe third timeâ€™s the charm I guess,â€� Krannila said, per USCHO. â€œWe stuck to our game plan. In years past we got away from that.â€�

The Eagles havenâ€™t played since the UMass Lowell River Hawks bounced them from the Hockey East Tournament semifinals 6-5 in double overtime back on March 17.

BCâ€™s regional semifinals opponents, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, bowed out of the tournament on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sophomore forward Matthew Boldy leads the Eagles attack with 30 points through 21 contests. His 1.4286 points per game rank fifth in the nation.

The Eagles are looking for their 26th Frozen Four appearance and their sixth national title.

â€œAs a coach, you need to have amnesia. Watching the film (against Lowell) we played better than I thought we played,â€� BC coach Jerry York said, per USCHO. â€œIt was a well-played game. I donâ€™t think people understand how strong Lowell is. Certainly, we would have liked to have won it, but thereâ€™s one real shiny trophy and thatâ€™s the one right in front of us.â€�

The post Boston College vs St. Cloud State Live Stream NCAA College Hockey Northeast Regional Final Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Boston College vs St. Cloud State Live Stream NCAA College Hockey Northeast Regional Final Preview