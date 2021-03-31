The Miami Open has entered the business end of the tournament with a host of big names still in the hunt for glory amid a depleted field in Florida.

No.2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Lorenzo Sonego after a second-set tiebreaker to maintain his charge for the title yesterday. Click here to watch Miami Open Tennis Online from anywhere

The 2021 Miami Open takes place from March 22 to April 4 on hard court at Miami Gardens in Florida.

Roger Federer was the defending champion from when the tournament was most recently held in 2019, but opted not to participate this time around.

Russiaâ€™s Daniil Medvedev in the number one seed in the menâ€™s draw and features alongside the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov.

Miami Open 2021 Wednesday Playoffs schedule

Maria Sakkari vs Naomi Osaka

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Maria Sakkari vs Naomi Osaka Game Preview

Naomi Osaka is by far the most in-from player on the women’s tour at the moment. The 23-year-old is currently on a nine-match winning streak, and a 23-match unbeaten one; the only two matches she hasn’t won since the resumption of the tour have been on account of withdrawals.

Over the past six months, Osaka has won titles at the US Open and the Australian Open, and also reached the final of the Western & Southern Open (from which she pulled out due to injury). Needless to say, the Japanese is a big favorite to win her maiden title in Miami.

In the second round against Ajla Tomljanovic, Osaka showed her famed ability to dig deep and get the win despite not playing her best. She then registered an effortless straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens to march into the quarterfinals.

Bianca Andreescu vs Sara Sorribes Tormo Preview



It has been an excellent week for Sara Sorribes Tormo, one that must surely be accounted amongst the finest of her career to date and that continues what has been an impressive month. The Spaniard, who arrived at the WTA Miami Open having won the title in Guadalajara and reached the semifinals in Acapulco, began her tournament with a battling three-set win over Bernarda Pera. She then rallied from a set down to beat Jennifer Brady before ousting Elena Rybakina, also in three.

A seesawing 6-4 0-6 6-1 win over Ons Jabeur then saw Sorribes Tormo into the quarterfinals. Waiting for her there is 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian had been out of action since losing in the semifinals at the WTA Phillip Island, but she has made an impressive return to competitive tennis so far in Miami, picking up wins over Tereza Martincova, Amanda Anisimova and the in-form Garbine Muguruza and will be the favourite heading into the last-eight clash.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik Game Preview

Playing in his first ever Miami Open, Italian youngster Jannik Sinner has fought his way to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event. Sinner is now set to face the in-form Alexander Bublik, who caused a bit of an upset in the last round by taking out 22nd seed Taylor Fritz in three hard-fought sets.

Bublik has made a strong start to the season, having already amassed a couple of finals appearances and a few other deep runs at ATP events. The Kazakh had never made it past the second round in the Floridian city, but has looked solid throughout the week.

Daniil Medvedev vs Roberto Bautista Agut Game Preview

The top seed and biggest name left standing in the Miami draw, Daniil Medvedev is looking to defeat Spainâ€™s Roberto Bautista Agut for the first time (RBA leads h2h 2-0). The Russian bounced back nicely from a difficult match against Alexei Popyrin where he experienced cramping, his round of 16 result a straight sets victory against American Frances Tiafoe. Though his wins have largely come against opponents ranked much lower than him, Medvedev is on a seven match winning streak that would extend to 10 matches if he wins the Miami Open. Overall heâ€™s 17-3 on the year with the Marseille title and the Australian Open final already on his rapidly growing resume.

Bautista Agut will derive confidence from his past wins against Medvedev, he comes off a difficult win against John Isner in the previous round and has also had a good past year on the ATP tour (32-16 since the start of 2020). RBA reached the Doha and Montpellier finals and is piling on ranking points, with both of his Miami wins coming in three sets. This match should be competitive but in his current form Medvedev is too tough to beat on most days. Medvedev in 2Â

