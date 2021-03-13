Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 13, Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Arlington is easily one of the most anticipated races of the Supercross season and we’re always eager to see who will come out on top after racing on the Frankenstein Motocross/Supercross track. Watch AMA Supercross by using RacePass

GNCC and Arlington Race Titile Defense

Not since Ryan Dungey in 2017 has a champion repeated in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX class, and last year’s winner, Eli Tomac of the Kawasaki team, looks to get it done. Tomac is no stranger to repeating, having defended his AMA Pro Motocross series championship back in 2018 in the 450cc class.

Pro ATV’s are a GO Watch LIVE on https://t.co/LI4d6PxOgv pic.twitter.com/MXt6oHe9VH — GNCC Racing (@GNCCRacing) March 13, 2021

The Arlington Supercross track features outdoor motocross elements such as long straightaways, huge sand sections, massive wall jumps, and considerably longer lap time.

The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.

Streaming and watch 2021 GMCC and AMA Supercross Round 10 in Arlington Online?

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, But if you are looking for a day or event pass way hope this will best deals for AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream from anywhere without cable. Simple a day pass event no hidden or renewal cost ever. Try it hope you will love this.

TV coverage of Round 10 will be shown at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the but as alternative ways peoples choice RACEPASS

Webb and Roczen (who swept three rounds in Indianapolis) have won the past six races after Justin Barcia and defending series champion Eli Tomac opened the season with victories.

The General GNCC Schedule

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open

7:00 a.m. – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration

8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)

8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)

9:30 a.m. – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)

9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration

10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration

11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration – all classes

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities

6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line

7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service

12:00 a.m. | Gates Close

Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open

7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)

8:05 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)

10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

The Arlington Supercross in 1974 is considered the first points race in series history, and the 48th running of the historic event Saturday will mark the 700th round of Supercross 450 class racing. Tomac has won four of the past five rounds at Arlington (’16-17, ’19-20), leaving him one behind all-time winner Ricky Carmichael.

Arlington will mark the second round of the 250 West season. Justin Cooper won the opener in Orlando and has top 10 finishes in all 20 career starts in 250.

2021 Arlington SX 250 Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

2021 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross



1 — 450SX Eli Tomac

1 — 450MX Zach Osborne

1 — 250MX Dylan Ferrandis

1W Dylan Ferrandis

1E Chase Sexton

2* Cooper Webb

3* Eli Tomac

4* Blake Baggett

6* Jeremy Martin

7* Aaron Plessinger

9* Adam Cianciarulo

10* Justin Brayton

11* Kyle Chisholm

12* Shane McElrath

14* Dylan Ferrandis

15* Dean Wilson

16* Zach Osborne

17* Joey Savatgy

18 Jett Lawrence

19* Justin Bogle

20* Broc Tickle

21* Jason Anderson

22* Chad Reed

23* Chase Sexton

24* RJ Hampshire

25* Marvin Musquin

26* Alex Martin

27* Malcolm Stewart

28 Brandon Hartranft

29 Christian Craig

30 Jo Shimoda

31 Cameron McAdoo

32* Justin Cooper

33 Derek Drake

34 Max Anstie

35 Mitchell Harrison

36 Martin Davalos

37 Benny Bloss

38 Austin Forkner

39 Carson Mumford

40 Vince Friese

41 Hunter Lawrence

42 Michael Mosiman

43 Fredrik Noren

44 Tyler Bowers

45 Pierce Brown

46* Justin Hill

47 Jalek Swoll

48 Garrett Marchbanks

49 Mitchell Oldenburg

50 Enzo Lopes

51* Justin Barcia

52 Luke Clout

53 Jake Masterpool

54 Nick Gaines

55 John Short

56 Kyle Peters

57 Justin Rodbell

58 Jacob Hayes

59 Jarrett Frye

60 Chris Blose

61 Joey Crown

62 Mason Gonzales

63 Martin Castelo

64 Colt Nichols

65 Carson Brown

66 Jordan Bailey

67 Stilez Robertson

68 Jace Owen

69 Robbie Wageman

70 Henry Miller

71 Killian Auberson

72 Coty Schock

73 Derek Kelley

74 Mitchell Falk

75 Ty Masterpool

76 Grant Harlan

77 Jerry Robin

78 Kyle Cunningham

79 Isaac Teasdale

80 Jordon Smith

81 Justin Starling

82 Lorenzo Locurcio

83 Alex Ray

84 Josh Hill

85 Kevin Moranz

86 Darian Sanayei

87 Curren Thurman

88 Logan Karnow

89 Ryan Breece

90 Dilan Schwartz

91 Nate Thrasher

92 Chase Marquier

93 Hardy Munoz

94* Ken Roczen

95 Joshua Osby

96 Michael Leib

97 Ben LaMay

98 Justin Hoeft

99 Hunter Sayles

The post Arlington 1: AMA Supercross SX 250 live stream for RD#10 Saturday’s Big Race Events tonight appeared first on Project Spurs.

