Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 13, Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Arlington is easily one of the most anticipated races of the Supercross season and we’re always eager to see who will come out on top after racing on the Frankenstein Motocross/Supercross track. Watch AMA Supercross by using RacePass
GNCC and Arlington Race Titile Defense
Not since Ryan Dungey in 2017 has a champion repeated in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the 450SX class, and last year’s winner, Eli Tomac of the Kawasaki team, looks to get it done. Tomac is no stranger to repeating, having defended his AMA Pro Motocross series championship back in 2018 in the 450cc class.
The Arlington Supercross track features outdoor motocross elements such as long straightaways, huge sand sections, massive wall jumps, and considerably longer lap time.
The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice, qualifiers and motos. On-demand replays (including the full 2020 season) are available without commercial interruption.
Streaming and watch 2021 GMCC and AMA Supercross Round 10 in Arlington Online?
Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, But if you are looking for a day or event pass way hope this will best deals for AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream from anywhere without cable. Simple a day pass event no hidden or renewal cost ever. Try it hope you will love this.
TV coverage of Round 10 will be shown at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The event will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the but as alternative ways peoples choice RACEPASS
Webb and Roczen (who swept three rounds in Indianapolis) have won the past six races after Justin Barcia and defending series champion Eli Tomac opened the season with victories.
The General GNCC Schedule
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45am | Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m. | 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m. | 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. – 10:30am | Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m. | Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m. | Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m. | Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Bike Registration – all classes
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Team Faith Youth Activities
6:30 p.m. | ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Bike Pro Row or Finish Line
7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. | Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00 a.m. | Gates Close
Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
The Arlington Supercross in 1974 is considered the first points race in series history, and the 48th running of the historic event Saturday will mark the 700th round of Supercross 450 class racing. Tomac has won four of the past five rounds at Arlington (’16-17, ’19-20), leaving him one behind all-time winner Ricky Carmichael.
Arlington will mark the second round of the 250 West season. Justin Cooper won the opener in Orlando and has top 10 finishes in all 20 career starts in 250.
2021 Arlington SX 250 Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule
|Saturday, March 13
|Arlington
|NBCSN
|7 p.m. ET
|Tuesday, March 16
|Arlington
|NBCSN*
|10:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday, March 20
|Arlington
|NBCSN*
|10:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday, April 10
|Atlanta
|NBC
|3 p.m. ET
|Tuesday, April 13
|Atlanta
|NBCSN*
|10 p.m. ET
|Saturday, April 17
|Atlanta
|NBCSN*
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday, April 24
|Salt Lake City
|NBCSN
|7 p.m. ET
|Saturday, May 1
|Salt Lake City
|NBCSN
|10 p.m. ET
|Sunday, May 2
|Salt Lake City
|NBC**
|1:30 p.m. ET
2021 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
1 — 450SX Eli Tomac
1 — 450MX Zach Osborne
1 — 250MX Dylan Ferrandis
1W Dylan Ferrandis
1E Chase Sexton
2* Cooper Webb
3* Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
6* Jeremy Martin
7* Aaron Plessinger
9* Adam Cianciarulo
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12* Shane McElrath
14* Dylan Ferrandis
15* Dean Wilson
16* Zach Osborne
17* Joey Savatgy
18 Jett Lawrence
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23* Chase Sexton
24* RJ Hampshire
25* Marvin Musquin
26* Alex Martin
27* Malcolm Stewart
28 Brandon Hartranft
29 Christian Craig
30 Jo Shimoda
31 Cameron McAdoo
32* Justin Cooper
33 Derek Drake
34 Max Anstie
35 Mitchell Harrison
36 Martin Davalos
37 Benny Bloss
38 Austin Forkner
39 Carson Mumford
40 Vince Friese
41 Hunter Lawrence
42 Michael Mosiman
43 Fredrik Noren
44 Tyler Bowers
45 Pierce Brown
46* Justin Hill
47 Jalek Swoll
48 Garrett Marchbanks
49 Mitchell Oldenburg
50 Enzo Lopes
51* Justin Barcia
52 Luke Clout
53 Jake Masterpool
54 Nick Gaines
55 John Short
56 Kyle Peters
57 Justin Rodbell
58 Jacob Hayes
59 Jarrett Frye
60 Chris Blose
61 Joey Crown
62 Mason Gonzales
63 Martin Castelo
64 Colt Nichols
65 Carson Brown
66 Jordan Bailey
67 Stilez Robertson
68 Jace Owen
69 Robbie Wageman
70 Henry Miller
71 Killian Auberson
72 Coty Schock
73 Derek Kelley
74 Mitchell Falk
75 Ty Masterpool
76 Grant Harlan
77 Jerry Robin
78 Kyle Cunningham
79 Isaac Teasdale
80 Jordon Smith
81 Justin Starling
82 Lorenzo Locurcio
83 Alex Ray
84 Josh Hill
85 Kevin Moranz
86 Darian Sanayei
87 Curren Thurman
88 Logan Karnow
89 Ryan Breece
90 Dilan Schwartz
91 Nate Thrasher
92 Chase Marquier
93 Hardy Munoz
94* Ken Roczen
95 Joshua Osby
96 Michael Leib
97 Ben LaMay
98 Justin Hoeft
99 Hunter Sayles
