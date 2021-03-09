A new era of America’s Cup broadcasting is coming, and sailing fans will get closer to the action than ever before for free. There are a number of ways to watch America’s Cup coverage both live and on tape-delay. This weekend’s sailing action is available via some major TV packages like NBC Sports Gold Pass

The America’s Cup, the namesake prize of one of the oldest international competitions on record, is once again at the center of the boating world as Emirates Team New Zealand prepares for their first cup defense since 2003.

With the completion of the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series presenting Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli as the challenger after beating NYYC American Magic and the top ranked INEOS TEAM UK, the stage is set.

America’s Cup finals schedule

(All times EST, which moves the dates ahead one day from local dates/times in New Zealand)

Each day’s first race is set to start at 10:15 EST for East Coach viewers (4:15 p.m. local time in Auckland, New Zealand). Coverage is set to start at 10 p.m. EST each day.

Day 1 | Mar. 9 | Races 1 and 2 | 10 p.m. EST | 11:30 p.m. EST broadcast start on NBCSN Live Here

Day 2 | Mar. 11 | Races 3 and 4 | 10 p.m.

Day 3 | Mar 12 | Races 5 and 6 | 10 p.m.

Day 4 | Mar. 13 | Races 7 and 8* | 10 p.m.

Day 5 | Mar. 14 | Races 9* and 10* | 10 p.m.

Day 6 | Mar. 15 | Races 11* and 12* | 10 p.m.

Day 7 | Mar. 16 | Race 13* | 10 p.m.

How to watch and stream America’s Cup 2021

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport with AUT’s sailing professor Mark Orams, while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America’s Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America’s Cup YouTube channel. Or if you need to watch without any GEO restriction and cable free ways just check it out.

Americasn Cup 2021 finals preview

Spithill engineered Team New Zealand’s worst defeat when he led Oracle Team USA to victory in San Francisco in 2013.

The New Zealanders were 8-1, needing to win just one more race to seal victory. At the time, the Australian helmsman was widely mocked when he declared: “It’s not over. It’s a long way from over.”

Huge crowds anticipating a win gathered in Auckland wearing red socks, a lucky symbol for the late Peter Blake when he led New Zealand’s first successful America’s Cup campaign in 1995.

Kiwi media were earnestly examining the economic spin-offs of hosting the next regatta, and bookmakers suspended betting on a New Zealand victory.

Team New Zealand were so confident that the syndicate’s ageing chief executive Grant Dalton appointed himself as an on-board crew member for a day, taking to the water like he was out for a Sunday afternoon cruise on a pleasure craft.

But the smiles faded as Spithill relentlessly hacked away at Team New Zealand’s lead, taking just over a week to post a 9-8 victory.

The New Zealanders were labelled the greatest chokers in sporting history, while Spithill was named world sailor of the year.

The loss was all the more galling for Kiwis because Spithill hails from arch rival Australia.

In a sport where pre-race manoeuvres are often decisive, Spithill earned his ‘Pitbull’ nickname because of his unyielding aggression as yachts vie for position before the starting pistol fires.

The attitude was on display in Auckland as Luna Rossa defeated rivals American Magic 4-0 in the challenger series semi-finals, then Ineos Team UK 7-1 in the final.

“Let’s keep the foot on the throat,” he told teammates as the Italians dealt a death blow to American Magic’s campaign.

Spithill today commands grudging respect among the New Zealand sporting public, but the host syndicate’s helmsman Peter Burling said he would not be intimidated by the brash Australian.

“What really matters is what you do out on the water and how quick you get around the race course,” said Burling, who led Team New Zealand to victory over Spithill’s Oracle in Bermuda in 2017.

“That’s where we try and let our work on the water do our talking for us.”

Restrictions at alert level 2

• Racing under alert Level 2 will be restricted to only be sailed on either race course A or E. Under alert Level 1, all courses will become an option to race on again for the regatta director.

• No public viewing opportunities such as dock out shows or public screening of racing in the race village.

• Including gatherings of no more than 100 people in the America’s Cup race village or public spectator vantage points around Auckland.

• Limited village activations to ensure no more than 100 people.

• Two metre physical distancing, and face masks recommended.

• All bars, restaurants and cafes surrounding the race village can remain open in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 level 2 guidelines for America’s Cup 2021

• Public are reminded to always scan the NZCOVID19 Tracer App.

