The Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte heavyweight professional boxing rematch contested between the former WBA champion at 3 p.m. ET. Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte are set to get back in the ring following quite a while of deferrals to put on their rematch for the WBC between time title. Watch Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 Live.

The 41-year-old Russian (36-2-1, 25 KOs) escaped their last battle with a knockout in the fifth round â€” only after being sent to the mat by Whyte twice in the fourth.

The highly anticipated rematch where we will see if Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) can avenge his loss against the 41-year-old Povetkin (36-2-1), who is targeting another title opportunity in what appears to be the final stages of his boxing career.

Povetkin vs. Whyte 2 fight information

Date: Saturday, March 27

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location:Â Europa Point Sports Complex – Gibraltar

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte Preview

English welterweight prospect Chris Kongo is back when he takes on Michael McKinson in an included session. Kongo has amassed a 12-0 record with seven knockouts in his young genius profession. He’s yet to venture up in rivalry, be that as it may, is as yet anticipating a genuine test in the ring. McKinson is a gentle advance up as he claims a 19-0 record, however has only two knockouts.

After over 1,000 days as mandatory challenger for the WBC belt, the Brixton man’s hopes of an overdue title shot went up in smoke as he was sparked out by a left uppercut in the fifth round that went down as the best punch of 2020.

Povetkin will turn 42 this year and is already at an age where a fighter can fall off a cliff from one fight to the next. When you add covid to the mix, the type of form he will be in is a real question mark. If he is still the fighter he was last year, he stands a good shot.

Dillian Whyte Bio

Nationality : British

Born : April 11, 1988

Height : 6’4

Reach : 78 inches

Total fights : 29

Record : 27-2 with 18 knockouts

Alexander Povetkin Bio

Nationality: Russian

Born: September 2, 1979

Height : 6’2″

Reach : 75 inches

Total fights : 39

Record : 36-2-1 with 25 knockouts

Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte Past Fight Record

Povetkin is a former heavyweight titlist and Olympic gold medalist, and though heâ€™s had a successful career and has built an impressive record of 36-2-1 (25 KOs), heâ€™s never beat the absolute best of the division. His two losses came to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua. In my eyes, Whyte is not as good as those fighters but is still better than Povetkinâ€™s best wins (Carlos Takam, Marco Huck).

Whyte has waited years as a mandatory title opponent to finally get his shot at a belt. Then, his KO loss to Povetkin wiped out that opportunity. But if Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) wins the rematch, he, once again, will be considered one of the five best heavyweights in the world. source: forbes

Watch Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte Live Stream free online

TV Stream: (UK) : Sky Sport and (US) : DAZN

The DAZN subscription, which includes Povetkin-Whyte 2 at no extra cost, is $19.99 a month or $99.99 a year. In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD and an annual subscription is $150 CAD.

The Sky Sports Box Office will cost viewers in the UK Â£19.95 â€“Â it’s â‚¬24.95 for those in the Republic of Ireland â€“ plus an extra Â£5 if booked over the phone on the day of the fight. All ‘self-service’ booking options such as via remote control or online remain free of additional charges.

For the fans in the UK, the Povetkin vs Whyte boxing match can be watched on BT sports. It is the go-to option for them. Watching the channel will cost them about Â£24.95 via the BT sports Box office.

Povetkin and Whyte Key Facts

Alexander Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) recovered after being put on the canvas twice in the opening four rounds to claim a stunning victory courtesy of a surprise uppercut knockout in the fifth round when these two fighters met last August as part of Matchroomâ€™s summer Fight Camp series.

The winner will likely be in line to challenge the victor of matches between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua for unified heavyweight titles.

The pair squared off in an August 2020 match in which Whyte dominated the opening four rounds, knocking Povetkin to the mat twice. The Russian, however, was able to land a miracle punch in the fifth round that downed Whyte via TKO for his second career defeat.

That came on the back of his controversial draw with Michael Hunter, who isn’t the biggest puncher at heavyweight and rocked the Russian to his boots on several occasions, while the seventh-round knockout at the hands of Anthony Joshua in 2018 may also have weakened Povetkin’s durability.

