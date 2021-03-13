The third day of the America’s Cup Match saw both teams gain another victory apiece to lock the first-to-seven contest at 3-3; racing continues on Sunday. Here you will findout the best ways to watch America’s Cup 2021 Live race where All Blacks (Team New Zealand will face Luna Rossa day 4 where series level by 3-3.

The America's Cup rivals return to the Hauraki Gulf today for two more races and what could be a decisive day of foiling – they each need to win four more races in the best-of-13 series to lift the Auld Mug.

The first six races have been in lighter airs – with the leading boat at the start gaining a massive advantage – and those breezes are set to continue today and tomorrow. But the regatta deadlock might be broken if a low-pressure system moves in this week.

Schedule for Saturdays America’s Cup 2021 Sailing

Here is the complete Schedule for America’s Cup 2021 finals Team New Zealand vs. Luna Rossa sailing watch online here

The America’s Cup match is a best of 13 series, with the winner being crowned champions and awarded the Auld Mug. The racing window for each race day will be around 4pm-6pm, with the first race of each day scheduled for 4.15pm.

Mar 13: Race 5 and 6 Watch Online Here

Mar 14: Race 7 and 8 Watch Online Here

Mar 15: Race 9* and 10*

Mar 16: Race 11* and 12*

Mar 17: Race 13*

Today’s weather may not be as superb as yesterday, but it’s again expected to smile on America’s Cup sailors and spectators.

In the first race, Luna Rossa became the first team to win a race from starboard entry at the start during the 36th America’s Cup match, using their ability to go into a slow mode to time their entry to the starting line perfectly and remain in a position to get going straight away while Team New Zealand struggled off their foils momentarily.

With two very clear winners in the starting gate, the remainder of the racing was simply a case of follow the leader for the full six legs.

However, Team New Zealand are likely to take more out of the day. Despite being left in the wake of Luna Rossa in the first race, they were able to maintain the deficit and, at times, eat into it – if only slightly.

In the four previous races, Team New Zealand had looked to be the noticeably faster of the two teams on the downwind legs. But in the first race on Saturday, they were able to gain slightly on the upwind legs despite Luna Rossa being in the position to control and dictate the race.

The teams are tied at 3-3 in the first-to-seven series – with two more races set for Sunday, the first starting at 4.15pm more updates visit.

Restrictions at alert level 2: America’s Cup finals 2021

Although affected by Auckland’s local Covid-19 restrictions, spectator access to the races is otherwise free-of-charge from the Auckland waterfront. There is an America’s Cup Village open to the public (restrictions allowing) in the city, with access to the team bases of all teams involved. Big screens have also been set up for public viewing.

• Racing under alert Level 2 will be restricted to only be sailed on either race course A or E. Under alert Level 1, all courses will become an option to race on again for the regatta director.

• No public viewing opportunities such as dock out shows or public screening of racing in the race village.

• Including gatherings of no more than 100 people in the America’s Cup race village or public spectator vantage points around Auckland.

• Limited village activations to ensure no more than 100 people.

• Two metre physical distancing, and face masks recommended.

• All bars, restaurants and cafes surrounding the race village can remain open in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 level 2 guidelines.

• Public are reminded to always scan the NZCOVID19 Tracer App.

