The Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) March 27 at Meydan Racecourse at 12.50pm ET. The post time for the Dubai World Cup is at 12:40 p.m. EST. Canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubai World Cup meeting is running for the 25th time on Saturday with more than 100 horses shipping to the United Arab Emirates to join the Dubai-based horses on the card. Watch Dubai World Cup 2021 Live.

The question is whether Mystic Guide carries the same kind of class and ability as those three champions, or even the recent 2018 and 2019 Godolphin-owned winner Thunder Snow. The $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) is the richest race of the day, featuring an international 14-horse field with four U.S.-based entries, likely favorite Mystic Guide, Jesusâ€™ Team, Sleepy Eyes Todd and Title Ready.

Dubai World Cup is to be televised live in UK on Sky Sports but if you are outside the country then you are facing geo-restriction error. For the solution of this issue check out below the guide. Local TV Channel 2021 Dubai World Cup tips below.

2021 Dubai World Cup Prize Money

Race Grade Purse Distance / Surface Dubai Kahayla Classic 1 $750,000 2,000 meters Godolphin Mile 2 $750,000 1,600 meters Dubai Gold Cup 2 $750,000 3,200 meters Al Quoz Sprint 1 $1 million 1,200 meters UAE Derby 2 $750,000 1,900 meters Dubai Golden Shaheen 1 $1.5 million 1,200 meters Dubai Turf 1 $4 million 1,800 meters Dubai Sheema Classic 1 $5 million 2,410 meters Dubai World Cup 1 $12 million 2,000 metersÂ

History of Dubai World Cup

The Dubai World Cup was conceived by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 1996. Up until 2017, it was the worldâ€™s richest race with a purse of $10M USD made available. It was briefly surpassed by the $12M Pegasus World Cup. Following the reduction of the Pegasus World Cup purse and the increase of the Dubai World Cup purse in 2019 to $12M USD, the UAE once again hosts the worldâ€™s richest horse racing prize.

To get the World Cup off to a big start in 1996, they chased the biggest name in world racing at the time being Cigar. He was wide and was challenged at the 400m but fought off the rival to remain unbeaten. Danewin ran in that running and was there to the turn but faded.

The winners include Thunder Snow (2018/2019), Arrogate (2017), California Chrome (2016), Animal Kingdom (2013), Victoire Pisa (2011), Gloria de Campeao (2010), Curlin (2008), Electrocutionist (2006), Roses In May (2005), Street Cry (2002), Dubai Millennium (2000), Singspiel (1997) and Cigar (1996).

Watch Dubai World Cup 2021 Live Free Online

The landmark 25th running of the $26.5 million Dubai World Cup fixture will be showcased to a worldwide television audience by 40 broadcasters on Saturday. Dubai Racing Club and its distribution and production company, Racecourse Media Group (RMG), have signed up a host of leading networks which will be showing the event Dubai World Cup 2021 live.

Breakfast at the races begins Saturday at 8 a.m. on FS1 with live coverage of the Dubai World Cup undercard races and capped off with the Dubai World Cup from 12-1 p.m. Post time for the Dubai World Cup is 12:50 p.m. The race features an international field of 14, including four from the U.S. â€“ Mystic Guide, Jesusâ€™ Team, Sleepy Eyes Todd, and Title Ready.

Group 1 Dubai World Cup 2021 ($12-million)

Celebrating its 25th running this year, the Grade 1 Dubai World Cup has attracted horses from all over the world vying for the winnerâ€™s share of the $12-million purse. Jesusâ€™ Team is one of those horses you can expect to finish in the top three nearly every time he runs with the 4-year-old colt hitting the board in 11 of his 14 starts.

The colt was last seen finishing second to Knicks Go in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes â€“ a repeat of his finish behind that horse in the Grade 1 Big Ass Fans Breedersâ€™ Cup Dirt Mile two starts before. If you watched the Triple Crown trail last year, you definitely saw Jesusâ€™ Team â€“ he was third behind Swiss Skydiver and Authentic in the Preakness Stakes.

