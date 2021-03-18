The 35 teams will represent provinces and territories (14), teams from the March 15, 2019 to March 15, 2020 Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings (14) and teams that had previously committed to playing together but were unable to compete this year because of COVID-19 (seven).https://twitter.com/CurlingCanada/status/1372557157149777922
Here’s everything you need to know for the 2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship latest update
When and where is the 2021 Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will start?
This year’s tournament begins Thursday, March 18, with the final scheduled to take place Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET.
Like the 2021 Scotties and Brier, teams will compete in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park will serve as the host site.
Where I can stream or watch Canadian Mixed Curling games Live online?
The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with live streaming available via TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN3.
Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Prize Money
Total purse: $150,000
1st: $50,000
2nd: $30,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $10,000
5th-8th: $6,500
9th-12th: $3,500
The winning team will also get a chance to represent Canada at the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship if it happens.
2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool standings
Split into five pools of seven, 35 teams will compete in six games in their respective pools.
The top 12 teams advance to the playoff bracket with the top four seeds getting a bye. The remaining eight teams will square off in single-elimination draws with the four teams left standing playing in the Qualifying Round against one of the teams who received a bye.
The four teams who advance will play in the Page Playoff. They will play one Page Seeding draw with the winners playing against each other (Page 1 vs. Page 2) and the losers going head-to-head (Page 3 vs. Page 4). The winner of Page 1 vs. Page 2 will automatically advance to the final and await the winner between the team they just beat and the winner of Page 3 vs. Page 4.
Pool A
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Jocelyn Peterman/Brett Gallant
|0
|0
|0
|Angela Dale/Peter Van Strien (NU)
|0
|0
|0
|Kadriana Sahaidak/Colton Lott
|0
|0
|0
|Melissa Adams/Alex Robichaud (NB)
|0
|0
|0
|Clancy Grandy/Patrick Janssen
|0
|0
|0
|Brittany Tran/Aaron Sluchinski (AB)
|0
|0
|0
|Joanne Courtney/Darren Moulding
|0
|0
|0
Pool B
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Jennifer Jones/Brent Laing
|0
|0
|0
|Kim Tuck/Wayne Tuck
|0
|0
|0
|Bayly Scoffin/Wade Scoffin (YT)
|0
|0
|0
|Laurie St-Georges/Félix Asselin (QC)
|0
|0
|0
|Kerri Einarson/Brad Gushue
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren Wasylkiw/Shane Konings (ON)
|0
|0
|0
|Émilie Desjardins/Robert Desjardins
|0
|0
|0
Pool C
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Nancy Martin/Tyrel Griffith
|0
|0
|0
|Laura Walker/Kirk Muyres
|0
|0
|0
|Briane Meilleur/Mark Nichols
|0
|0
|0
|Chaelynn Kitz/Kyler Kleibrink
|0
|0
|0
|Selena Njegovan/Reid Carruthers
|0
|0
|0
|Stephanie Jackson-Baier/Corey Chester (BC)
|0
|0
|0
|Lauren MacFayden/Alex MacFayden (PE)
|0
|0
|0
Pool D
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Shannon Birchard/Catlin Schneider
|0
|0
|0
|Krysten Karwacki/Derek Samagalski (MB)
|0
|0
|0
|Val Sweeting/Marc Kennedy
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth King/Landon King (NT)
|0
|0
|0
|Bobbie Sauder/Brendan Bottcher
|0
|0
|0
|Karlee Jones/Bryce Everist (NS)
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Miskew/Ryan Fry
|0
|0
|0
Pool E
|Team
|Games
|Wins
|Losses
|Oye-Sem Won/Trevor Bonot (NO)
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Quick/Mike Armstrong (SK)
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Lawes/Connor Lawes
|0
|0
|0
|Lisa Weagle/John Epping
|0
|0
|0
|Dezaray Hawes/Tyler Tardi
|0
|0
|0
|Danielle Schmiemann/John Morris
|0
|0
|0
|Mackenzie Mitchell/Greg Smith (NL)
|0
|0
|0
Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship pool schedule & results
Draw 1 (March 18, 10:30 a.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool A)
Sahaidak/Lott
Grandy/Janssen
Sheet B (Pool A)
Courtney/Moulding
Peterman/Gallant
Sheet C (Pool B)
Desjardins/Desjardins
Jones/Laing
Sheet D (Pool B)
Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)
Einarson/Gushue
Draw 2 (March 18, 1:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool C)
Meilleur/Nichols
Njegovan/Carruthers
Sheet B (Pool C)
MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)
Martin/Griffith
Sheet C (Pool D)
Miskew/Fry
Birchard/Schneider
Sheet D (Pool D)
Sweeting/Kennedy
Sauder/Bottcher
Draw 3 (March 18, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A
None
Sheet B (Pool E)
Hawes/Tardi
Weagle/Epping
Sheet C (Pool E)
Schmiemann/Morris
Mitchell/Smith (NL)
Sheet D (Pool E)
Won/Bonot (NO)
Lawes/Lawes
Draw 4 (March 18, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool A)
Courtney/Moulding
Dale/Van Strien (NU)
Sheet B (Pool A)
Tran/Sluchinski (AB)
Adams/Robichaud (NB)
Sheet C (Pool B)
Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)
St-Georges/Asselin (QC)
Sheet D (Pool B)
Desjardins/Desjardins
Tuck/Tuck
Draw 5 (March 18, 10:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool C)
MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)
Walker/Muyres
Sheet B (Pool C)
Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)
Kitz/Kleibrink
Sheet C (Pool D)
Jones/Everist (NS)
King/King (NT)
Sheet D (Pool D)
Miskew/Fry
Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)
Draw 6 (March 19, 10:30 a.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool E)
Weagle/Eppingt
Quick/Armstrong (SK)
Sheet B (Pool D)
Birchard/Schneider
Sauder/Bottcher
Sheet C
None
Sheet D (Pool E)
Mitchell/Smith (NL)
Hawes/Tardi
Draw 7 (March 19, 1:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool B)
Jones/Laing
Einarson/Gushue
Sheet B (Pool B)
Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)
Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)
Sheet C (Pool A)
Peterman/Gallant
Grandy/Janssen
Sheet D (Pool C)
Martin/Griffith
Njegovan/Carruthers
Draw 8 (March 19, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool B)
Desjardins/Desjardins
St-Georges/Asselin (QC)
Sheet B (Pool E)
Schmiemann/Morris
Lawes/Lawes
Sheet C (Pool A)
Tran/Sluchinski (AB)
Sahaidak/Lott
Sheet D (Pool A)
Courtney/Moulding
Adams/Robichaud (NB)
Draw 9 (March 19, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool D)
Miskew/Fry
King/King (NT)
Sheet B (Pool D)
Jones/Everist (NS)
Sweeting/Kennedy
Sheet C (Pool C)
Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)
Meilleur/Nichols
Sheet D (Pool C)
MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)
Kitz/Kleibrink
Draw 10 (March 19, 10:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool B)
Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)
Jones/Laing
Sheet B (Pool A)
Grandy/Janssen
Dale/Van Strien (NU)
Sheet C (Pool B)
Einarson/Gushue
Tuck/Tuck
Sheet D
None
Draw 11 (March 20, 10:30 a.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool E)
Schmiemann/Morris
Won/Bonot (NO)
Sheet B (Pool E)
Mitchell/Smith (NL)
Quick/Armstrong (SK)
Sheet C (Pool E)
Lawes/Lawes
Hawes/Tardi
Sheet D (Pool A)
Sahaidak/Lott
Peterman/Gallant
Draw 12 (March 20, 1:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool D)
Sweeting/Kennedy
Birchard/Schneider
Sheet B (Pool C)
Njegovan/Carruthers
Walker/Muyres
Sheet C (Pool D)
Sauder/Bottcher
Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)
Sheet D (Pool C)
Meilleur/Nichols
Martin/Griffith
Draw 13 (March 20, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool B)
Einarson/Gushue
Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)
Sheet B (Pool B)
St-Georges/Asselin (QC)
Tuck/Tuck
Sheet C (Pool A)
Adams/Robichaud (NB)
Dale/Van Strien (NU)
Sheet D (Pool A)
Grandy/Janssen
Tran/Sluchinski (AB)
Draw 14 (March 20, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A
None
Sheet B (Pool E)
Weagle/Epping
Schmiemann/Morris
Sheet C (Pool E)
Mitchell/Smith (NL)
Won/Bonot (NO)
Sheet D (Pool E)
Hawes/Tardi
Quick/Armstrong (SK)
Draw 15 (March 20, 10:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool D)
Sauder/Bottcher
Jones/Everist (NS)
Sheet B (Pool D)
King/King (NT)
Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)
Sheet C (Pool C)
Kitz/Kleibrink
Walker/Muyres
Sheet D (Pool C)
Njegovan/Carruthers
Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)
Draw 16 (March 21, 10:30 a.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool A)
Dale/Van Strien (NU)
Tran/Sluchinski (AB)
Sheet B (Pool A)
Sahaidak/Lott
Courtney/Moulding
Sheet C (Pool B)
Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)
Desjardins/Desjardins
Sheet D (Pool B)
Jones/Laing
St-Georges/Asselin (QC)
Draw 17 (March 21, 1:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool C)
Martin/Griffith
Kitz/Kleibrink
Sheet B (Pool C)
Meilleur/Nichols
MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)
Sheet C (Pool D)
Sweeting/Kennedy
Miskew/Fry
Sheet D (Pool D)
Birchard/Schneider
King/King (NT)
Draw 18 (March 21, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool E)
Won/Bonot (NO)
Hawes/Tardi
Sheet B (Pool B)
Einarson/Gushue
Desjardins/Desjardins
Sheet C (Pool E)
Quick/Armstrong (SK)
Lawes/Lawes
Sheet D (Pool E)
Weagle/Epping
Mitchell/Smith (NL)
Draw 19 (March 21, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool A)
Peterman/Gallant
Adams/Robichaud (NB)
Sheet B
None
Sheet C (Pool A)
Grandy/Janssen
Courtney/Moulding
Sheet D (Pool B)
Tuck/Tuck
Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)
Draw 20 (March 21, 10:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool C)
Walker/Muyres
Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)
Sheet B (Pool D)
Sauder/Bottcher
Miskew/Fry
Sheet C (Pool C)
Njegovan/Carruthers
MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)
Sheet D (Pool D)
Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)
Jones/Everist (NS)
Draw 21 (March 22, 10:30 a.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool B)
Tuck/Tuck
Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)
Sheet B (Pool A)
Peterman/Gallant
Tran/Sluchinski (AB)
Sheet C (Pool B)
Jones/Laing
Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)
Sheet D (Pool A)
Dale/Van Strien (NU)
Sahaidak/Lott
Draw 22 (March 22, 1:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool E)
Lawes/Lawes
Mitchell/Smith (NL)
Sheet B
None
Sheet C (Pool E)
Won/Bonot (NO)
Weagle/Epping
Sheet D (Pool C)
Walker/Muyres
Meilleur/Nichols
Draw 23 (March 22, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool D)
Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)
Sweeting/Kennedy
Sheet B (Pool C)
Martin/Griffith
Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)
Sheet C (Pool D)
Birchard/Schneider
Jones/Everist (NS)
Sheet D (Pool E)
Quick/Armstrong (SK)
Schmiemann/Morris
Draw 24 (March 22, 7:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool B)
Wasylkiw/Konings (ON)
Desjardins/Desjardins
Sheet B (Pool A)
Adams/Robichaud (NB)
Grandy/Janssen
Sheet C (Pool B)
St-Georges/Asselin (QC)
Einarson/Gushue
Sheet D (Pool A)
Tran/Sluchinski (AB)
Courtney/Moulding
Draw 25 (March 22, 10:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool D)
Jones/Everist (NS)
Miskew/Fry
Sheet B (Pool C)
Kitz/Kleibrink
Njegovan/Carruthers
Sheet C (Pool D)
King/King (NT)
Sauder/Bottcher
Sheet D (Pool C)
Jackson-Baier/Chester (BC)
MacFayden/MacFayden (PE)
Draw 26 (March 23, 10:30 a.m. ET)
Sheet A
None
Sheet B (Pool E)
Quick/Armstrong (SK)
Won/Bonot (NO)
Sheet C (Pool E)
Hawes/Tardi
Schmiemann/Morris
Sheet D (Pool E)
Lawes/Lawes
Weagle/Epping
Draw 27 (March 23, 1:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool A)
Adams/Robichaud (NB)
Sahaidak/Lott
Sheet B (Pool B)
Tuck/Tuck
Jones/Laing
Sheet C (Pool A)
Dale/Van Strien (NU)
Peterman/Gallant
Sheet D (Pool B)
St-Georges/Asselin (QC)
Scoffin/Scoffin (YT)
Draw 28 (March 23, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Sheet A (Pool C)
Kitz/Kleibrink
Meilleur/Nichols
Sheet B (Pool D)
Karwacki/Samagalski (MB)
Birchard/Schneider
Sheet C (Pool C)
Walker/Muyres
Martin/Griffith
Sheet D (Pool D)
King/King (NT)
King/King (NT)
Sweeting/Kennedy
