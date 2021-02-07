Before America and the rest of the world settle in to watch Super Bowl LV on February 7th, head on over to Animal Planet for Puppy Bowl XVII! Hosted by TV celebrity Martha Stewart and rapper Snoop Dogg, the Puppy Bowl is full of all of the heart-warming stories that come from football, but with all the fuzziness and adorable antics that only puppies can provide, and like their NFL counterparts, these athletes are hoping to overcome trials of their own, as the event doubles as an adoption event.

While it’s delightful in itself to watch pets partake in competitions and spend time with other animals in miniature model stadiums, the overall purpose of Puppy and Kitten Bowl is to help the animals find their forever homes.

When is the 2021 Puppy Bowl? What channel will coverage?

p class=”article__paragraph article__paragraph–left”>The 2021 Puppy Bowl, aka Puppy Bowl XVII, will air on Animal Planet starting 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT Sunday, Feb. 7.

As always, the two teams participating in the Puppy Bowl are Team Fluff and Team Ruff, each who showcase their cuteness throughout the two-hour event, where yes, there is scoring and there are penalties. Grab your good boy or girl and a box of tissues before you cozy up for Puppy Bowl XVII at 2pm EST, as a lot of the adoption stories are sure to make you tear up and want to give your four-legged friend a hug.

Catch the Puppy Bowl Live stream online without cable?

The Puppy Bowl is hosted annually by Animal Planet, and thus airs on their cable and satellite channel (check your listings and subscription package for availability), and also is available online for streaming through their website. Watch Puppy Bowl 2021 LIVE

In addition, Animal Planet is part of the Discovery Channel family, and thus is available on the new streaming platform Discovery+. With a channel lineup that includes HGTV, TLC, Food Network, Animal Planet, History Channel and yes, Discovery Channel( just to name a few), Puppy Bowl XVII may be the perfect time to use that 7-Day Trial offer at DiscoveryPlus.com.

At this time, Discovery+ is only available in the United States and territories of the U.S., including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Puppy Bowl 17 will continue the tradition of featuring adoptable dogs from several shelters in the United States. Over the past 16 years, the Puppy Bowl has an adoption rate of 100 percent. More information on how to adopt dogs will be provided during the broadcast.

It’s been a success in past years, too. According to Animal Planet, 100% of the puppies that have participated in past Puppy Bowls have been adopted by loving families. As for the Kitten Bowl, more than 50,000 shelter pets have been adopted since Kitten Bowl premiered in 2014, according to Hallmark. More info on how to adopt the pets will be made available during the games, but animal lovers could also visit AnimalPlanet.com and AnimalLeague.org for details.

