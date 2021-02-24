The 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship, is currently being held from February 19 to 28 at the Markin McPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. Watch Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2021 online, by signup here.

The 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, marks the 40th consecutive year of Kruger Products sponsorship of the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

The Corryn Brown rink lost its first game at the Scotties 9-5 to Quebec on Saturday (Feb. 20). After taking one with the hammer in the first end, B.C gave up two in the second and a steal of two in the third to fall before 4-1, and wasn’t able to get back even or take the lead.

BREAKING: @TeamJJonesCurl defeats NFLD’s Team Sarah Hill as @jjonescurl picks up her record 153rd career win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. #STOH2021 pic.twitter.com/1PTIcFSxf6 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) February 23, 2021

A Chelsea Carey seven-degrees-of-separation chart might come close to connecting the skip to every curler at the Canadian women’s curling championship. The two-time national champion has played with a plethora of teammates in recent years. Seven former teammates — six curlers and a coach — are with other teams in Calgary’s curling bubble.

Stay home and stay safe as TSN will be bringing Live action directly to you! Don't miss a single moment of the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Tim Hortons Brier, Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles.

2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Live Stream TV Schedule

Draw 13: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. MT

Wild Card 3 vs. Northern Ontario

Wild Card 2 vs. Nova Scotia

Ontario vs. Northwest Territories

Yukon vs. Canada

Draw 14: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT

Quebec vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Saskatchewan vs. Wild Card 1

British Columbia vs. New Brunswick

Manitoba vs. Prince Edward Island

Draw 15: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

Wild Card 2 vs. Ontario

Northwest Territories vs. Yukon

Canada vs. Alberta

Nova Scotia vs. Northern Ontario

Draw 16: Thursday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. MT

Saskatchewan vs. British Columbia

New Brunswick vs. Manitoba

Prince Edward Island vs. Nunavut

Wild Card 1 vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Draw 17: Thursday, Feb. 25, 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT

Alberta vs. Yukon

Ontario vs. Canada

Wild Card 2 vs. Northern Ontario

Northwest Territories vs. Wild Card 3

Draw 18: Thursday, Feb. 25, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

Nunavut vs. Manitoba

British Columbia vs. Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

New Brunswick vs. Quebec

Draw 19: Friday, Feb. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. MT

A4 vs. B3

B1 vs. A2

A1 vs. B4

B2 vs. A3

Draw 20: Friday, Feb. 26, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

A3 vs. B1

B3 vs. A1

B2 vs. A4

A2 vs. B4

Draw 21: Saturday, Feb. 27, 2:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. MT

A1 vs. B2

B4 vs. A3

B3 vs. A2

A4 vs. B1

Draw 22: Saturday, Feb. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

B4 vs. A4

A2 vs. B2

B1 vs. A1

A3 vs. B3

Semifinal: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. MT

Second place vs. Third place

Final: Sunday, Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

First place vs. Semifinal winner

Scotties Tournament of Hearts Team Canada Glory

Team Canada is a much sought-after prize as it means an automatic spot in next year’s Canadian National Women’s Curling Championship. Every year, hometown teams from across Canada compete in provincial and territorial curling championships with one goal in mind – to qualify for and then win our nation’s most prestigious women’s curling tournament.

Watch Canadian Women’s curling championship 2021 Live Stream On Air



The Scotties will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2, with live streaming available on TSN.ca, the TSN app and ESPN+.

When it comes to Canadian women’s curling championship 2021 live streaming the sports channels, there are many good options available in the markets today. We would be compiling the list of some of the most popular channels to live stream this match. So, here goes.

Scotties Tournament of Hearts 2021 Results

Draw 1: Friday, Feb. 19, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

Northern Ontario 8, Northwest Territories 7

Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 10, Yukon 2

Alberta 10, Nova Scotia 5

Canada 7, Wild Card 2 (Zacharias) 3

Draw 2: Saturday, Feb. 20, 10:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. MT

Newfoundland and Labrador 8, New Brunswick 7

Manitoba 7, Quebec 4

Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 6, Nunavut 3

Prince Edward Island 7, Saskatchewan 6

Draw 3: Saturday, Feb. 20, 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT

Nova Scotia 13, Yukon 3

Alberta 7, Wild Card 2 (Zacharias) 5

Ontario 9, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 4

Draw 4: Saturday, Feb. 20, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 9, Manitoba 2

Saskatchewan 9, Nunavut (Eddy) 3

Prince Edward Island 12, New Brunswick 4

Quebec 9, British Columbia 5

Draw 5: Sunday, Feb. 21, 10:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. MT

Canada 6, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 4

Northwest Territories 9, Nova Scotia 5

Ontario 8, Yukon 3

Alberta 12, Northern Ontario 2

Draw 6: Sunday, Feb. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. MT

Quebec 8, Prince Edward Island 6

Wild Card 1 (Fleury) 9, New Brunswick 2

Manitoba 14, B.C. 5

Newfoundland and Labrador 9, Nunavut 3

Draw 7: Sunday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. MT

Ontario 6, Alberta 5

Canada 12, Northern Ontario 4

Nova Scotia 8, Wild Card 3 (Peterson) 5

Wild Card 2 (Zacharias) 15, Yukon 3

Monday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. MT

Canada 8, Northwest Territories 4

Past Scotties Tournament of Hearts

2014: Canada (Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Alison Kreviazuk, Lisa Weagle)

2015: Manitoba (Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer, Dawn McEwen)

2016: Alberta (Chelsea Carey, Amy Nixon, Jocelyn Peterman, Laine Peters)

2017: Ontario (Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney, Lisa Weagle)

2018: Manitoba (Jennifer Jones, Shannon Birchard, Jill Officer, Dawn McEwen)

2019: Alberta (Chelsea Carey, Sarah Wilkes, Dana Ferguson, Rachel Brown)

2020: Manitoba (Kerri Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard, Briane Meilleur)

The post WATCH online: Scotties Tournament of Hearts Live stream for every 2021 curling Canada games appeared first on Project Spurs.

