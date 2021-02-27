On Saturday, February 27th, fighting fans around the globe will be glued to their TVs, cellphones, computers, or whatever device they have their DAZN account available on, as the fighting streaming service will be exclusively airing the Canelo vs Yildrim fight.

Coverage of the full card gets going at 7 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10 p.m. That will depend on the length of the undercard, which features seven fightweights topped by a WBC flyweight title between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo. Start Watching LIVE Boxing

Hoy nos convertimos en leyenda. Somos 4 veces campeones mundiales. Today we became legends. We are 4 times world champions. #TeamCanelo pic.twitter.com/x0lAgckL6K — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 3, 2019

Just two months after claiming the WBC super middleweight title, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2) is putting it on the line already, as well as his WBA belt in the same class, in the main event on Saturday evening. The challenger is the second ranked super middleweight fighter in the WBC, Avni Yildirim (21-2-0) who last fought in the WBC in 2019 where he lost his contention for the vacant WBC world super middle title by technical decision to Anthony Dirrell.

With so much hardware on the line, and the impact that an upset could have for the career of Yildirim, the stage is the must-see event that will take place in Miami, Florida in Hard Rock Stadium. Led by one of the most famous names in boxing, this one is set to draw even the casual fan who may even know of just one person in the sport – Canelo.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the fights for Alveraz vs Yildirmi PPV

What: World Boxing Council Super Middleweight Title Match

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

Fight Card Start: 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST

Main Event Start (approx): 10:00pm EST / 9:30am UK / 7:00pm CST

Where to Watch: Excusively on DAZN*

*The fight is billed for viewership in 200+ countries. Click HERE to check availability.

Canelo vs Yildirmi Full Fight Card

Title fight: Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim, 12 rounds, for WBA and WBC super middleweight titles

Undercard: Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, for WBC flyweight title

Zhang Zhilei vs. Jerry Forrest, heavyweights

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes, super middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Lester Brown, junior lightweights

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti, junior welterweights

Alexis Molina vs. TBA, featherweights

Canelo vs. Yildirim PPV Cost

Subscription: $19.99/month or $99.99/year

A subscription to DAZN allows you to access the Canelo vs. Yildirim fight.

In the United States, a monthly subscription is $19.99, and an annual subscription is $99.99.

In Canada, a monthly subscription is $20 CAD, and an annual subscription is $150 CAD. (There is also a 30-day free trial in Canada.

Canelo Alvarez record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-9

Reach: 70.5 inches

Total fights: 57

Record: 54-1-2 with 36 knockouts

Avni Yildirim record and bio

Nationality: Turkish

Born: August 5, 1991

Height: 5-11½

Reach: 70 inches

Total fights: 23

Record: 21-2 with 12 knockouts

Fight Preview: According to CBS Sports

Alvarez has been uncharacteristically gruff this week when any mention of the betting odds have been brought up or when it has been pointed out that Yildirim, fresh off a two-year layoff and a loss in his last fight, doesn’t scream deserving of the opportunity.

In his defense, Alvarez pointed out how little respect he got in December by dominating unbeaten champion Callum Smith before announcing a return for just two months later, kicking off an ambitious plan for four fights this year including two unification bouts.

Although Alvarez, 30, doesn’t believe there’s another fighter at 160 or 168 pounds who would deserve to be favored to beat him, he’s far from looking past Yildirim and respects what his hungry opponent brings to the table. The two fighters previously sparred together in 2018 when Alvarez brought in Yildiirm to help prepare him for a rematch against Gennadiy Golovkin.

“He’s a strong fighter. He’s fierce,” Alvarez said. “He’s always there, pressuring. At any moment, he’s dangerous.

“That’s what we thought with Callum Smith but the truth is, I’m in my best moment and I find it really difficult to see someone giving me problems.”

Yildirim has enlisted the services of respected trainer Joel Diaz to help him refine his face-first style just a bit in preparation for Alvarez’s counter shots. Yet it’s Alvarez’s own trainer, Eddy Reynoso, who has finally begun to receive what Alvarez believes is long-awaited recognition as one of the top coaches in the game.

The post Viewrs guide to watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream: WBC Super Middleweight ‘Alvarez Fight’ appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Viewrs guide to watch Canelo vs Yildirim live stream: WBC Super Middleweight ‘Alvarez Fight’