Project Spurs’ Joe Garcia, Paul Garcia and Karl Schoening talk about the week that was for San Antonio Spurs basketball in episode two of our new live streaming video show for Project Spurs called Spurs rewind, which will be live every weekend on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Joe, Paul and Karl recap the last week in Spurs games, including big wins over the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, and the loss that came in their back-to-back on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. They also answered your questions.

Check our Facebook page for an update on when you can watch live next weekend and be sure to send in your questions to be answered on that show.

