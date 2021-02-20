The UFC heavyweight division is mid-shuffle, determining the new pecking order among the top-ranked contenders as everyone waits for Jon Jones to confirm his heavyweight debut.

Last month it was Alexander Volkov jumping into the top five of the division, and now we have two more top contenders trying to maintain their spots in that group. The main event fighters are ranked close together, but the odds are as steeply contrasted as their fighting styles. Watch live on ESPN+

UFC FIGHT NIGHT DETAILS

DATE : SATURDAY 02/20/21

: SATURDAY 02/20/21 BROADCAST : ESPN+

: ESPN+ VENUE : UFC APEX

: UFC APEX LOCATION : Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada

Fight card: UFC on Vegas 19



Main card (ESPN+) Weight class Method Round Time Notes Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis Catchweight (138 lb) Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya Featherweight Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus Middleweight Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov Heavyweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall Preliminary card (ESPN+) Catchweight (150 lb) Jared Gordon vs. Danny Chavez Lightweight Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Peña Bantamweight Eddie Wineland vs. John Castañeda Featherweight Nate Landwehr vs. Julian Erosa Women’s Flyweight Shana Dobson vs. Casey O’Neill Featherweight Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers Catchweight (140.5 lb) Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez Heavyweight Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa

Derrick Lewis has tall tasks in front of him in order to get another UFC title shot, but regardless, he’s in awe of how far he’s gotten in his career.

At UFC Fight Night 185 on Saturday, Lewis (24-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) faces Curtis Blaydes (14-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in a fight that will propel the winner one step closer to a UFC title shot. The suggestion he’d one day become champion is something Lewis has trouble wrapping his head around.

Blaydes vs Lewis live streaming fight preview

Curtis Blaydes takes on Derrick Lewis in the Ultimate Fight Championship as the two heavyweight rivals battle it out at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night. Watch live on ESPN+

No. 2-ranked American Blaydes will go head-to-head for a place amongst the ever-shrinking list of 265-pound title hopefuls.

Blaydes’ wrestling attack is hard to stop, launching him to a 14-2 career record and the 30-year-old defeated Alexander Volkov is his last fight.

Fellow American Lewis, 36, has scored four knockouts in his last 10 fights, but he was losing all four of those before landing the big punch, including last August’s victory over Alexey Oleynik.

Expected to be an incredible contest, it’s not one to miss and a fight which should see Blaydes secure yet another win.

As he enters UFC Fight Night 185, Lewis has two fights left on his six-fight contract. The outcome of Saturday’s fight could make a significant impact on future contract negotiations, and Lewis is using that as motivation.

Blaydes (14-2,1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) looks to continue his dominant win streak with a show-stealing performance. A Junior College National wrestling champion, Blaydes has beaten many of the top heavyweights in MMA. During his UFC run, he has delivered impressive wins over Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Junior dos Santos. Blaydes now aims to stake his claim for a title shot by snapping Lewis’ momentum to secure his fifth consecutive victory.

Fan favorite Lewis (24-7,1 NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) crowned himself as the greatest knockout artist in UFC heavyweight history in his last bout after landing a record-setting 11th KO. A former boxer under the tutelage of George Foreman, Lewis holds impressive finishes over Alexander Volkov, Travis Browne and Gabriel Gonzaga. He now strives to secure another shot at the title by becoming only the second person to stop Blaydes.

Vieira (11-1, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) looks to kick off 2021 by delivering another head-turning performance against a top contender. Since joining UFC the roster in 2016, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has earned impressive victories over former women’s bantamweight title challengers Sara McMann and Cat Zingano. Vieira now looks to hold her spot on the 135-pound ladder by stopping Kunitskaya.

Former women’s featherweight title challenger Kunitskaya (13-5 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia) quickly made waves after dropping down to the UFC’s 135-pound division. A lifelong martial artist, she has netted memorable victories over Julija Stoliarenko, Marion Reneau and Lina Lansberg since joining the world’s largest MMA promotion in 2018. Kunitskaya now hopes become only the second fighter to defeat Vieira and continue her climb up the ranks.

